IPL 2026 Playoff Chances: GT, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, DC And KKR Qualification Scenarios Explained

The contest for a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs remains wide open, as seven teams continue to fight for the final three spots in the knockout stage. Delhi Capitals (DC) remained in the hunt with a win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, completing a 194-run chase in the final over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The result proved vital for Delhi Capitals, who stayed alive in the race for the knockouts, while Rajasthan Royals slipped into a difficult position following the defeat. Their chances of qualification have taken a hit, with several rivals now threatening to surpass them on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently the only franchise assured of a playoff place after their victory over Punjab Kings.

Seven franchises remain locked in the battle for the final three playoff berths, with only the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) officially eliminated from contention.

IPL 2026 Points Table

POS TEAM P W L NR PTS NRR 1 RCB 13 9 4 0 18 1.065 2 GT 13 8 5 0 16 0.4 3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4 PBKS 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 5 CSK 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 6 RR 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7 DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 8 KKR 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 9 MI 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 LSG 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

As the competition heads towards a thrilling finish, here is a closer look at the qualification scenarios for the remaining seven IPL teams.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Playoff chances

Remaining Match: vs CSK on May 21

With 16 points from 13 games, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockouts. A win in their last outing against Chennai Super Kings would officially seal their playoff spot and could also strengthen their push for a top-two finish.

A defeat would leave them dependent on at least one of CSK, RR or Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) failing to cross the 16-point mark.

GT IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 99.2%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs CSK on May 18, vs RCB on May 22

Placed third on the table with 14 points from 12 outings, Sunrisers Hyderabad are well placed in the race for the knockouts. Their final two matches come against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with two victories enough to seal progression outright.

One win may still keep them safe depending on other outcomes, but consecutive defeats would significantly complicate their chances. They will have to hope PBKS loses their last game, and that RR, CSK, and DC do not cross 14 points with a better NRR.

Whereas, a win over CSK in their next outing would also confirm qualification for both SRH and Gujarat Titans.

SRH IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 75%

Punjab Kings Playoff chances

Remaining Match: vs LSG on May 23

Punjab Kings slumped to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The side currently sits fourth in the standings with 13 points from 13 matches and now faces a must-win situation against Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture.

Even then, PBKS will require only one among Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to cross the 15-point mark, which is the highest points tally they can achieve.

PBKS IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 31.1%

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Chennai Super Kings Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs SRH on May 18, vs GT on May 21

Chennai Super Kings have received a timely boost in the playoff race following losses for PBKS and Rajasthan Royals. CSK are sixth on the table with 12 points from 12 games, and wins in their remaining matches against SRH and GT could be enough to seal qualification.

However, their fate may still depend on net run rate if SRH defeat RCB and RR claim victories in both of their final fixtures.

CSK IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 35.5%

Rajasthan Royals Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs LSG on May 19, vs MI on May 24

Rajasthan Royals' loss to DC has complicated their route to the knockouts, with the side currently sitting on 12 points from 12 games. Their scenario is similar to Chennai Super Kings' situation: victories in their final two matches could still secure qualification unless both CSK and SRH finish on 16 points and edge ahead on net run rate.

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 34.8%

Delhi Capitals Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs KKR on May 24

The qualification equation remains difficult but not impossible for the Delhi Capitals. Currently on 12 points from 13 outings, DC must overcome KKR in their final match and hope Punjab Kings stumble in their own fixture. But with a severe negative NRR (-0.871), finishing on 14 points will not be enough if they are tied with other teams. Their chances would also depend on Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals managing just one win apiece from their last two games.

DC IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 10.6%

Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs MI on May 20, vs DC on May 24

Kolkata Knight Riders face a steep challenge in the battle for the knockouts. Currently eighth on the table with 11 points from 12 games, KKR have no room for error in their remaining fixtures against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Alongside two victories of their own, they will also need either CSK and RR to secure only one win apiece, or SRH to lose both matches with CSK and RR not progressing beyond 15 points.

KKR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Probability: 13.9%

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