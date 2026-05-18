Who Was Twisha Sharma? Chilling Details Emerge In Noida Woman's Dowry Death Case

Following the death of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former Miss Pune and content creator from Noida, under mysterious circumstances, her family has levelled allegations of dowry harassment, mental cruelty, and physical abuse against her advocate husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired district judge.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after her wedding.

According to Twisha's family, she had called her mother at 10 p.m. on the night of the incident, sharing details of the harassment she was facing. Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, revealed he had spoken to his daughter for nearly half an hour shortly before her tragic death.

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The post-mortem report conducted at AIIMS Bhopal revealed disturbing findings, stating death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and noting "multiple antemortem injuries on other parts of the body." As per NDTV, the report also disclosed Twisha had undergone medical termination of pregnancy just a week before her death.

Twisha's brother, Major Sharma, alleged his sister was subjected to severe mental harassment and coerced into terminating her pregnancy. "My sister had expressed her desire to continue witih the pregnancy and bear the child. However, she was subjected to severe pressure and coercion by her husband and in-laws to terminate the pregnancy. Her character was repeatedly questioned, and allegations were made that the child was illegitimate. Under sustained mental pressure and family coercion, the pregnancy was medically terminated," he told NDTV.

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Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR under provisions related to dowry death and dowry harassment against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh. While Twisha's mother-in-law secured anticipatory bail, her husband remains absconding, with a special investigation team formed to trace him. Twisha's family has staged protests outside the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's residence, demanding a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and transfer of legal proceedings outside the state.

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