Ebola Outbreak: Should Indians Be Worried? All You Need To Know

Following the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), after over 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths, global health authorities have moved to calm public anxiety.

According to a report by Politico, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Sunday that the immediate risk of the Ebola virus to the United States population remains low, despite the ongoing global health emergency.

ALSO READ: Massive Earthquake Hits Southwest China, Buildings Collapse; Several Missing, Thousands Evacuated

In coordinated assurances, the India's health ministry emphasised that the current risk of widespread international transmission remains very low, reported The Economic Times.

How does Ebola spread?

Unlike highly contagious respiratory diseases, the Ebola virus spreads exclusively through direct contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces, making large-scale global transmission far less likely.

The clinical progression of Ebola virus disease typically begins with acute, non-specific symptoms such as fever, fatigue, malaise, muscle pain, headache, and a sore throat. As the illness advances, patients frequently develop gastrointestinal and systemic complications, including vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, rash, and signs of impaired kidney and liver function.

Ebola symptoms usually appear 2 to 21 days after infection. Health officials advise people not to panic and to follow safety steps like avoiding contact with infected people, maintaining good hygiene, and following official health guidelines.

While international health agencies continue to focus on containment strategies within the affected African regions and actively monitor global risk levels, domestic authorities maintain that there is no immediate threat of local transmission, reported ET.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.