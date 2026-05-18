IPL 2026, SRH vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play Today's Match In Chepauk? Here's What We Know

The question isn't whether MS Dhoni will retire anymore. The question is whether Chennai gets to say goodbye the way he always promised.

Even though Chennai Super Kings are preparing for another crucial match in the IPL 2026 season, almost every conversation around the team is currently centred on one man: MS Dhoni. The former CSK captain has not played a single match this season. A calf injury picked up during pre-season training in March has kept the 44-year-old out of all twelve of CSK's games

But ahead of Chennai's final league-stage game at Chepauk, speculation around his return has once again reached another level.

CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and fans are hoping this could finally be the match where Dhoni returns to the field. Over the last few weeks, the franchise has continued to suggest that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well, though no official return date has been announced yet.

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The excitement is even higher because this is Chennai's final home game of the season. Over the years, Dhoni has repeatedly hinted that whenever he plays his final T20 match, he would want it to happen in Chennai, in front of the Chepauk crowd that has supported him for years.

"Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai," Dhoni had once said (in 2021) while talking about how he always wanted key moments of his career to be connected with places close to him. He had also mentioned that he planned for his final ODI to happen in Ranchi, his hometown.

'...Good Chance Of Him Playing': Ashwin

And then videos of Dhoni training at Chepauk, batting in the nets and completing warm-up drills with the squad left fans excited. Then came Ravichandran Ashwin. The former Indian spinner, who shared a dressing room with Dhoni for years, spoke on behalf of millions.

"I have a feeling that against SunRisers Hyderabad, there is a good chance of him playing. Even now, if we talk about a quality pace hitter, I think it's him," he said on the YouTube Channel.

Multiple reports suggest CSK's management has already begun preparations for an emotional farewell ceremony ahead of the SRH match. Whether Dhoni walks out to bat or not, the entire stadium will be on its feet.

Some athletes retire. Some simply stop appearing one day, and the world fills in the rest. Dhoni, though, promised Chennai. And Chennai hasn't forgotten.

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