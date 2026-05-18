'Amma Ariyan' Only Indian Feature Film To Premiere At Cannes 2026: All You Need To Know About It

The restored 4K version of the Malayalam classic 'Amma Ariyan' has made history as the only Indian feature film selected for a world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Directed by the late filmmaker John Abraham, the film received a heartfelt standing ovation after its screening, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema.

Ironically, the film, made four decades ago, was never released commercially.

'Amma Ariyan' Premieres At Cannes Film Festival

The screening took place on Sunday, May 17.

The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which restored the film in 4K format, shared glimpses of the screening, with a full house in attendance.

Sharing the proud moment on social media, FHF wrote, "FHF's restoration John Abraham's cult Malayalam film ‘Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother, 1986) was screened to a full house last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The film was introduced by Thierry Fremaux, Director of the Cannes Film Festival, FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, lead actor Joy Mathew and editor Bina Paul. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about John Abraham's legacy as an inspirational filmmaker, while Joy Mathew and Bina Paul reminisced about the making of the pathbreaking film and working with the iconoclastic filmmaker."

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The caption ended with, "'Amma Ariyan' is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival."

'Amma Ariyan' Receives Standing Ovation

Nearly four decades after its original release in 1986, 'Amma Ariyan' received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The occasion gained even greater significance as the film had never received a proper commercial theatrical release when it first released. Sharing the heartfelt moment, FHF wrote, "A standing ovation at the world premiere of FHF's restoration John Abraham's ‘Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother, 1986) last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026!!"

Story And Significance

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Kerala, the film follows a man named Purushan who embarks on a journey to inform a mother about her son's death. On his journey, he gathers companions who turn his journey into a personal and political experience. The movie blends documentary-style realism with fictional narrative, creating a unique non-linear format.

The 115-minute film was produced by the Odessa Collective, a film movement co-founded by John Abraham. The group consciously distanced itself from conventional commercial filmmaking and traditional distribution methods. In an unconventional initiative for that era, its members travelled from village to village, doing street performances, playing drums, and screening films to raise funds directly from the common people.

John Abraham made only four films in his career before his death in 1987 at the age of 49. In 2001, the British Film Institute listed 'Amma Ariyan' among the 10 greatest Indian films of all time.

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FHF At Cannes

This is the fifth year in a row that the Film Heritage Foundation has presented a restored Indian film at the Cannes Film Festival. Earlier restorations include Aravindan Govindan's 'Thamp', Aribam Syam Sharma's 'Ishanou', Shyam Benegal's 'Manthan', Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri', and Sumitra Peries' 'Gehenu Lamai'. All of these received red-carpet world premieres at Cannes.

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