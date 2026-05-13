Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Meets F1 Star Carlos Sainz Jr, Fans Can't Keep Calm

The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival has already produced its fair share of glamorous moments, but one surprise interaction has unexpectedly taken over social media. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Formula One star Carlos Sainz Jr. were seen together at a luxury event on the French Riviera, leaving fans from both worlds stunned by the unlikely crossover.

Videos and photos from the evening quickly went viral online, showing the Spanish racing driver mingling with an elite guest list that included supermodel Heidi Klum, Hollywood icon Jane Fonda and French actor Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. However, it was Sainz's interaction with Alia Bhatt that instantly became the internet's favourite moment of the night.

Alia arrived at the event in a striking pink fitted gown and was seen warmly greeting Carlos before the two got into a cheerful conversation. In several clips circulating online, the pair appeared relaxed and comfortable around each other while posing for pictures with other guests.

One moment from the event especially caught fans' attention. During a group photo session, Alia appeared to guide Carlos into position while playfully posing with a dramatic hand fan. The candid interaction quickly sparked excitement online, with social media users calling it one of the most unexpected celebrity pairings to emerge from Cannes this year.

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Fans flooded X and Instagram with reactions soon after the videos surfaced. One user joked that seeing Carlos Sainz and Alia Bhatt together “was not on anyone's 2026 bingo card,” while another described the crossover as “the most random but iconic Cannes moment.” Several fans also commented on the duo's chemistry, with posts calling them “surprisingly adorable together.”

Indian fans, in particular, celebrated the moment enthusiastically. Many called it a major crossover between Bollywood and Formula One culture, with one viral post reading, “Carlos next to Alia Bhatt? This is huge for desi fans.” Another fan wrote that watching the two casually chatting felt completely unreal.

Alia Bhatt attended the Cannes event as a global ambassador for an international beauty brand. Carlos Sainz Jr., meanwhile, is associated with the brand's men's skincare campaigns. While Alia attended the gala solo, Carlos was accompanied by his partner, Rebecca Donaldson.

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The unexpected meeting may have lasted only a few moments, but online, it quickly became one of Cannes 2026's most talked-about viral moments.

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