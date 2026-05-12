Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Glows In Mint-Green Ball Dress During French Riviera Outing — Watch Viral Video

Even before making her official red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt has already become one of the most talked-about celebrities at this year's event. The actor recently stepped out in Cannes wearing a dreamy mint-green gown that instantly grabbed attention across social media.

Alia, who earlier kept things casual and minimal with her monochrome airport fashion, switched to a softer look during her latest appearance on the French Riviera. Photos and clips of the actor walking through the streets of Cannes quickly went viral, with fans praising the elegant styling and fairytale-like vibe of the outfit.

Alia's Mint-Green Gown Gets Attention

For the outing, Alia chose a mint-green midi gown with delicate straps and a plunging neckline. The fitted bodice flowed into a layered skirt, giving the dress a princess-inspired silhouette without looking overly dramatic.

The gown featured subtle floral and leaf embroidery throughout the fabric, adding texture and detail to the pastel outfit. The flowy structure of the dress created a graceful movement, making the entire look feel light, dreamy and effortless.

Minimal Styling Completed The Look

The actor kept her styling minimal to let the gown remain the focus. She accessorised the look with diamond stud earrings and white heels.

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Her makeup followed the same soft-glam aesthetic, with glowing skin, rosy cheeks and nude glossy lips. Alia tied her hair into a sleek side-parted bun, adding a timeless touch to the overall appearance.

As anticipation builds around her official red carpet debut at Cannes 2026, conversations around her latest look continue to dominate social media.

Many fans online called it one of Alia's most elegant international fashion appearances so far.

India's Presence At Cannes 2026

The Cannes Film Festival officially opened on May 12 on the French Riviera and has already seen several Indian celebrities making headlines. Along with Alia Bhatt, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are also representing India at the global event.

Meanwhile, Alia is also preparing for the release of her upcoming spy thriller Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

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