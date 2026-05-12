Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Trump Hints At 'More Complex Tariffs' After Latest US Court Defeat

Split US trade court ruling declares Donald Trump's global tariffs illegal, prompting the former President to hint at a revamped and potentially harsher tariff strategy.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Trump Hints At 'More Complex Tariffs' After Latest US Court Defeat
Donald Trump said his administration would pursue import duties in a "more complex way" following a federal court ruling.
Photo Source: PTI
  • US court ruled Trump's 10% global tariffs invalid and unauthorized by law
  • Tariffs were imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974
  • The ruling followed a lawsuit by small businesses and the state of Washington
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Hinting at a renewed tariff push after suffering another legal setback, US President Donald Trump said his administration would pursue import duties in a “more complex way” following a federal court ruling that struck down his latest global tariffs. 

“We just have to do them in a more complex way… less efficient, but I get to charge more,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying.

ALSO READ | US Inflation Soars To 3.8% In April, Highest Since May 2023, As Iran War Push Gas Prices

The remarks came after a split three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade in New York ruled 2-1 that Trump had exceeded the tariff authority granted to the President by Congress. 

The court declared the 10% global tariffs “invalid” and “unauthorised by law”.

The tariffs, imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, were introduced after the U.S. Supreme Court in February blocked an earlier and broader round of Trump-era tariffs invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The latest ruling followed a lawsuit filed by small businesses, including spice company Burlap & Barrel and toy maker Basic Fun!, alongside the state of Washington.

ALSO READ | Protesting Terror Infra Hits 'Reputation': MEA On Reports Of China Backing Pakistan Amid Operation Sindoor

While the decision directly applies only to the plaintiffs, it marks a significant blow to Trump's protectionist trade agenda.

The administration is expected to appeal the verdict, potentially setting up another major legal battle that could ultimately return to the Supreme Court.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Shame On Hollywood': Cannes Jury Member Paul Laverty Slams Industry Over Alleged Blacklisting Of Pro-Gaza Actors

'Shame On Hollywood': Cannes Jury Member Paul Laverty Slams Industry Over Alleged Blacklisting Of Pro-Gaza Actors

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source