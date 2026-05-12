Trump Hints At 'More Complex Tariffs' After Latest US Court Defeat

Hinting at a renewed tariff push after suffering another legal setback, US President Donald Trump said his administration would pursue import duties in a “more complex way” following a federal court ruling that struck down his latest global tariffs.

“We just have to do them in a more complex way… less efficient, but I get to charge more,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying.

ALSO READ | US Inflation Soars To 3.8% In April, Highest Since May 2023, As Iran War Push Gas Prices

The remarks came after a split three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade in New York ruled 2-1 that Trump had exceeded the tariff authority granted to the President by Congress.

The court declared the 10% global tariffs “invalid” and “unauthorised by law”.

The tariffs, imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, were introduced after the U.S. Supreme Court in February blocked an earlier and broader round of Trump-era tariffs invoked under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The latest ruling followed a lawsuit filed by small businesses, including spice company Burlap & Barrel and toy maker Basic Fun!, alongside the state of Washington.

ALSO READ | Protesting Terror Infra Hits 'Reputation': MEA On Reports Of China Backing Pakistan Amid Operation Sindoor

While the decision directly applies only to the plaintiffs, it marks a significant blow to Trump's protectionist trade agenda.

The administration is expected to appeal the verdict, potentially setting up another major legal battle that could ultimately return to the Supreme Court.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.