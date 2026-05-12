Hansal Mehta Preparing For 'Scam 3' Based On Sahara India Controversy; Siddharth Bodke To Play Subrata Roy: Report

The next chapter in the hugely popular Scam franchise is reportedly moving closer to production. According to recent reports, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is preparing to begin work on Scam 2010 – The Subrata Roy Saga, the third instalment in the acclaimed SonyLIV series.

The upcoming season is expected to focus on the rise and fall of late Sahara India chief Subrata Roy and the financial controversy surrounding the Sahara Group. Reports suggest filming could begin soon after months of quiet development and research.

Siddharth Bodke In Lead Role

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Marathi and Hindi actor Siddharth Bodke has been chosen to portray Subrata Roy in the series. While an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, the report claims the actor has been finalised after extensive preparation for the role.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication stated, “Makers have been quietly prepping for the show over the last few months, with extensive research to scale the story on the Sahara saga.”

The Scam franchise previously explored the Harshad Mehta stock market scam and the Telgi stamp paper scam, earning widespread praise for its storytelling and performances.

Story Based On Sahara India Controversy

Hansal Mehta had earlier confirmed in 2024 that the next season of Scam would revolve around Subrata Roy's life and the controversy linked to Sahara India.

The series is based on journalist and author Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story. The project is being backed by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Studio Next.

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Subrata Roy, once considered one of India's most influential businessmen, built Sahara into a massive business empire before becoming entangled in allegations involving investor funds and financial irregularities. He was arrested in 2014 after years of legal battles connected to the case.

Even today, the financial fallout from the controversy reportedly continues, with around Rs 25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government agencies.

Hansal Mehta's Other Upcoming Project

Apart from Scam 3, Hansal Mehta is also associated with an upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie thriller starring Ranveer Singh. The film will be directed by his son Jai Mehta and produced under True Story Films.

Reports suggest production on the survival drama will begin in August 2026. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is also expected to make her Hindi film debut with the project.

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