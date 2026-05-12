Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh Film Registers Lower Occupancy — Check Earnings

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected around Rs 0.23 crore net in India on Day 55, according to Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 461 shows nationwide.

With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,143.67 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,368.79 crore.

Occupancy And Regional Performance

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of nearly 18% on Day 55, with morning shows saw 18.54% and afternoon shows recorded the occupancy of 27.08%.

Among major centres, Bengaluru registered the strongest response with nearly 59% occupancy across 31 shows. Ahmedabad followed with around 37% occupancy from 41 shows, while Jaipur stayed steady at nearly 27%. NCR recorded 20%, Mumbai had around 19%, while Pune and Chandigarh remained at 16%.

Bhopal and Surat saw the weakest turnout of the day, with occupancy dropping to around 10% and below.

Box Office Run So Far

The Ranveer Singh-led action drama opened on a historic note with Rs 43 crore from previews before collecting Rs 102.55 crore on its first official day. The film reached its highest single-day collection on Day 4 with Rs 114.85 crore and also recorded its highest occupancy of nearly 76.1% during its opening Sunday.

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The film initially released in over 21,000 shows, with the highest screening count coming on Day 1 at 21,633 shows. Over the weeks, the screen count gradually reduced, now dropping below 500 shows in Week 8.

Week 1 ended with a massive Rs 674.17 crore collection, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2. Collections then dropped to Rs 110.60 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.70 crore in Week 4.

The later weeks saw a steady decline, with Week 5 collecting Rs 19.52 crore, Week 6 earning Rs 12.45 crore, and Week 7 closing at Rs 5.58 crore.

Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

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