NEET Cancelled, CBI Probe Ordered; Re-Exam Dates to Be Announced

The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026 and ordered a complete re-conduct of the test, with new examination dates to be announced separately through official channels. The decision, taken with the approval of the Government of India, follows a sequence of events that began on 8 May 2026, when NTA referred matters then under consideration to central agencies for independent verification and necessary action — consistent with its stated commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of national examinations.

Why the Exam Was Cancelled

In its official statement, NTA said the decision was based on inputs examined in coordination with central agencies, along with investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies. The agency stated that these inputs, taken together, established that "the present examination process could not be allowed to stand." NTA addd that the cancellation was necessary to ensure transparency in the system.

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CBI to Conduct Comprehensive Inquiry

The Government of India has decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations. NTA has stated it will extend full cooperation to the bureau and provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires.

Re-Exam: What Candidates Need to Know

NTA has clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. Fees already paid will be refunded to students, and the re-exam will be conducted using NTA's internal resources.

Dates and Admit Cards to Follow

Re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the agency's official channels in the coming days. NTA has urged candidates and parents to rely only on official channels and disregard unverified reports circulating on social media.

Agency Acknowledges Inconvenience

Acknowledging the disruption caused to students and their families, NTA said it does not take the consequence of a re-conduct lightly. "The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the agency said in its statement, adding that the move was made in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests.

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