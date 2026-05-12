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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Ceasefire On Life Support; Iran Speaker Warns Of Surprise Retaliation

President Trump said the Iran ceasefire is on life support after rejecting Tehran's latest peace proposal.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Ceasefire On Life Support; Iran Speaker Warns Of Surprise Retaliation
Iran War Live Updates
5 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said the Iran ceasefire is on “life support” after he rejected Tehran's latest proposal to end the war. The Trump administration is calling on banks to flag certain customers who may launder funds for Iran's Revolutionary Guard — including newly formed companies moving unusually large amounts of money, firms that route payments through multiple intermediaries or transactions connected to Iranian crypto firms, among other indicators.

Iran's parliamentary speaker MB Ghalibaf said that armed forces are ready to deliver a "lesson-teaching response" to any aggression, warning that "wrong strategy and wrong decisions will always lead to wrong results." It added, “We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised.”

May 12, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump 'Looking Forward' To China Trip

US President Donald Trump on Truth Social said, "I am very much looking forward to my trip to China, an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all. Great things will happen for both Countries! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

May 12, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Graham Questions Pakistan Role After Iran Report

Reacting to the report of Pakistan allowing Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields to shield them from American airstrikes, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for a complete re-evaluation of Pakistan’s role as a mediator. "If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete reevaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties," Graham, the Senator from South Carolina, said in a post on X.

May 12, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Pakistan Parked Iranian Planes On Its Airbases To Escape US Airstrikes, Say report

Pakistan, which is playing mediator to end the US-Iran war, allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields to shield them from American airstrikes, CBS News reported in Washington quoting US officials. The report also claimed that Iran had also parked its civilian aircraft in neighbouring Afghanistan to protect it from US airstrikes.

 

May 12, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Iran ceasefire is on 'life support'

US President Donald Trump said the Iran ceasefire is on "life support" after he rejected Tehran's latest proposal to end the war. The Trump administration is calling on banks to flag certain customers who may launder funds for Iran's Revolutionary Guard — including newly formed companies moving unusually large amounts of money, firms that route payments through multiple intermediaries or transactions connected to Iranian crypto firms, among other indicators.

May 12, 2026 07:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Demands Acceptance Of Their 14-Point Plan

Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf posted on X, "There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another. The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it." [sic]

May 12, 2026 07:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Ghalibaf Says Army Ready To Deliver Strong Response

Iran's parliament speaker MB Ghalibaf on X said, "Our armed forces are ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression; mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results— the whole world has already figured this out.  
We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised." [sic]

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