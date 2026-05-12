US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Ceasefire On Life Support; Iran Speaker Warns Of Surprise Retaliation

President Donald Trump said the Iran ceasefire is on “life support” after he rejected Tehran's latest proposal to end the war. The Trump administration is calling on banks to flag certain customers who may launder funds for Iran's Revolutionary Guard — including newly formed companies moving unusually large amounts of money, firms that route payments through multiple intermediaries or transactions connected to Iranian crypto firms, among other indicators.

Iran's parliamentary speaker MB Ghalibaf said that armed forces are ready to deliver a "lesson-teaching response" to any aggression, warning that "wrong strategy and wrong decisions will always lead to wrong results." It added, “We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised.”