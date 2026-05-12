Canara Bank: Motilal Oswal Trims Target Price After Q4 Results, Cites Tepid NIM Guidance — Check Potential Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Canara Bank reported a mixed quarter with healthy margins and controlled opex and provisions; however, treasury loss and moderation in net interst margin guidance have resulted in a slight cut in Motilal Oswal's earnings.

Loan growth was steady, driven by retail (gold loans), thus supporting yields. Cosf of funds declined by 9bp as the bank has increased its focus towards retail deposits (cheaper vs. bulk, despite the deposit rate hike in Dec'25).

Canara Bank endeavors to perform better than its loan growth guidance of 11-12%. Asset quality for the bank continues to be steady, while slippages saw some seasonality in Q4. The bank has stated that its expected credit loss transition impact was Rs 10,00 crore and the impact on CRAR was up to 100bp, while Canara Bank maintains its guidance of 1% RoA despite the transition impact.

The brokerage has cut its earnings by 6%/4% for FY27E/FY28E, primarily due to lower NIM and other income assumptions, partly offset by a reduction in provisioning estimates.

The brokerage expects Canara Bank to deliver an RoA/RoE of 0.91%/16.2% in FY27E.

Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 160 (based on 1.2x Sep'27E adjusted book value + Rs 12 for subsidiaries).

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Motilal Oswal Canara Bank Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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