Gold, Silver Prices Today, May 12: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rates fell while silver rates in India rose on Tuesday after pressure came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to defer non-essential gold purchases for a year in an effort to protect the country's external balances. US President Donald Trump's rejection of Iran's peace proposal also raised fears of renewed conflict in the Middle East and pushing crude oil rates higher.

Gold came under pressure as fresh setbacks in US-Iran negotiations renewed uncertainty across global markets, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,54,330 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,78,690 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold slipped 0.1% to $4,728.29 an ounce as of 9:46 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was down 0.1% to $85.94, as per Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,54,050 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,53,840. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,53,780, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,54,500 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,54,290 and Rs 1,54,170 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,78,190 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,77,710 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,79,000 and Rs 2,78,630 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,78,410 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,77,820.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,050

Delhi: Rs 1,53,780

Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,170

Chennai: Rs 1,54,500

Hyderabad: Rs 1,54,290

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,840

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,78,190

Delhi: Rs 2,77,710

Bengaluru: Rs 2,78,410

Chennai: Rs 2,79,000

Hyderabad: Rs 2,78,630

Kolkata: Rs 2,77,820

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