ONGC Shares Surge 5% After Govt Cuts Crude Oil Royalty Rates

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped today, May 12 after the government reduced crude oil royalty rates.

ONGC shares advanced 5.16% on Tuesday so far to Rs 295.5 apiece. The scrip was trading 3.74% higher by 9:46 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.72%.

The government has reduced onshore crude oil royalty rates for nominated blocks and pre-NELP production sharing contracts from 20% to 12.5%, while the royalty rate on natural gas has been reduced from 10% to 8%.

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