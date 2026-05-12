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ONGC Shares Surge 5% After Govt Cuts Crude Oil Royalty Rates

ONGC shares advanced 5.16% to Rs 295.5 apiece.

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ONGC Shares Surge 5% After Govt Cuts Crude Oil Royalty Rates
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
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  • Shares of ONGC rose 5.16% to Rs 295.5 after royalty rate cuts
  • ONGC shares were up 3.74% by 9:46 a.m. on May 12 trading session
  • Government cut onshore crude oil royalty from 20% to 12.5%
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Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped today, May 12 after the government reduced crude oil royalty rates.

ONGC shares advanced 5.16% on Tuesday so far to Rs 295.5  apiece. The scrip was trading 3.74% higher by 9:46 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.72%. 

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The government has reduced onshore crude oil royalty rates for nominated blocks and pre-NELP production sharing contracts from 20% to 12.5%, while the royalty rate on natural gas has been reduced from 10% to 8%.

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