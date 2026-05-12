Dixon Tech Shares Fall Over 3% Ahead Of Q4 Results

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited were trading lower on Tuesday, May 12 as the company is scheduled to announce January to March quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Dixon share price dropped 3.69% intraday to Rs 10,374 apiece. The scrip was trading 2.96% lower by 10:43 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.77%.

Dixon Tech Q4 Results Date

Dixon Tech has informed the exchanges that its Board will meet on Tuesday, May 12 to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. The company will also hold an earnings call on May 12 at 4:30 p.m.

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Dixon Tech Q4 Results — What To Expect?

According to Bloomberg estimates, Dixon Technologies is likely to report pressure on profit and margins in the quarter under review due to weak mobile phone volumes and adverse operating leverage.

Revenue is expected to rise 2% year-on-year to Rs 10,478 crore, while EBITDA may drop 9% to Rs 399 crore. Margin is expected at 3.8% versus 4.3% a year earlier. Net profit may fall 54% to Rs 182 crore.

The estimates mentioned that the year-ago quarter included fair value gains of Rs 250 crore from investments in Aditya Vision, creating a higher base for comparison.

Investors will also look for updates on the company's proposed joint venture with Vivo. Dixon Technologies had signed an agreement with Vivo on Dec. 15, 2024, but approval is still awaited. Management has said the venture may take 45-60 days to ramp up and could contribute to the company's FY27 volume guidance of 10 million units.

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Dixon Tech Q3FY26 Results

The company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 10,803 crore in Q3FY26, up 3% YoY from Rs 10,461 crore. EBITDA surged 37% YoY to Rs 546 crore from Rs 398 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 130 bps to 5.1% from 3.8%. Net profit (PAT) jumped 67% YoY to Rs 287 crore from Rs 172 crore.

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