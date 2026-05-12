Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked On May 12? Check Updated Rates In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai And More

With global oil prices resuming their rally, and Brent trading near $104, everyone is bracing for a change in petrol and diesel prices. Do you know the cost that state-owned oil firms are incurring for insulating Indian consumers from the global energy shock? It's Rs 1,600-1,700 crore per day, over Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 weeks. Ever-widening losses are now raising questions on how long they can continue bearing the cost without financially capitulating.

However, petrol and diesel prices remain largely unchanged on May 12, with the exception of changes in Chennai, and Hyderabad (check table below)

In the national capital, petrol is still selling at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. Rates are comparatively steeper in Mumbai, where petrol is being sold at Rs 103.50 per litre and diesel at about Rs 90.01 per litre.

As per Bloomberg reports, processors anticipate a hike of about 5 rupees a liter for diesel and gasoline, to help mitigate an estimated loss of 10 billion rupees ($105 million) a day on fuel sales, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

ALSO READ: Rs 1.2 Trillion Loss Looming: Here's The Petrol, Diesel, LPG Price Hike OMCs Need To Avert Crisis

Fuel Rates on May 12 City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Chennai 101.23 92.81 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.16 Hyderabad 107.50 95.70 Patna 105.71 91.49 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Lucknow 95.34 88.50

ALSO READ: Oil Rally: Brent Crude Holds Above $104 As Trump Says Iran Ceasefire Is On 'Life Support'

Possible Scenario

Energy shocks triggered by the war between United States and Iran have slapped India's oil marketing companies with a potential loss of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY27. The loss far exceeds the street estimates of losses worth Rs 27,000 crore per month, translating to Rs 81,000 crore per quarter, considering crude remained at $120 per barrel level.

Notably, even as crude oil prices have only briefly stayed around or above the $120 per barrel mark, majorly staying below $115 per barrel, OMCs are still looking at a bigger loss than what was anticipated.

Currently, a domestic LPG cylinder costs somewhere around Rs 912. In order for the oil companies to sustain, the per cylinder price would need to be increased by a whopping 105% or Rs 956 to cost around Rs 1,868.

Similarly, petrol prices might have to be raised by 29.5% or Rs 28 increase to somewhere around Rs 130 per litre (in Mumbai) or above, while diesel needs a hike of over 36% to levels of approximately Rs 122 per litre or more.

Get the latest updates on the US-Iran war here.

Global Oil Prices

Brent crude traded above $104 a barrel, after climbing 2.9% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $98. The market remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint through which a large share of the world's crude, liquefied natural gas, and refined fuels normally passes.

Despite mounting pressure to raise fuel prices amid the Iran war disruption, the central government has decided to keep the domestic LPG rates unchanged. It costs Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

However, the price of commercial LPG (19 kg) has been increased by Rs 993 (on average). Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi are now at Rs 3,071.50 (from Rs 2,078.50 earlier). Similarly, commercial LPG cylinder prices in Mumbai have been raised from Rs 2,031 to Rs 3,024.

Significantly, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased thrice since February 28 when the Iran war began. It was first increased by Rs 144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly Rs 200 on April 1.

ALSO READ: Rs 1,600-1,700 Crore A Day, Rs 1 Lakh Crore In 10 Weeks: Cost Of Insulating India From Global Energy Shock

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, with global crude oil prices being the most significant as crude is the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel.

The rupee–dollar exchange rate also influences fuel prices since India imports a large portion of its crude oil requirements. Additionally, central excise duty and state-level VAT significantly affect the final retail price of petrol and diesel, which is why rates differ across cities.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.