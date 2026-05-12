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'They Will Be Surprised': Ghalibaf Says 'Iran Prepared For All Options' Against US Aggression

Iran's top official warned Washington on Tuesday that any delay in accepting Tehran's nuclear demands would come at a growing cost to American taxpayers, while also threatening military retaliation against any aggression.

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'They Will Be Surprised': Ghalibaf Says 'Iran Prepared For All Options' Against US Aggression
Aboodi Vesakaran/Unsplash

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, took to social media on Tuesday, to issue a warning directed at the United States as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remain deadlocked.

His posts came amid reports of stalled diplomacy over Iran's 14-point nuclear proposal.

In his first post late Monday night, Ghalibaf struck a military tone. "Our armed forces are ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression," he wrote, adding "wrong strategy and wrong decisions will always lead to wrong results — the whole world has already figured this out."

He concluded bluntly: "We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised."

Hours later, Ghalibaf shifted to the diplomatic track, framing Iran's position as non-negotiable. "There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal," he said. "Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another."

He then delivered a pointed economic warning to Washington: "The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it."

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Updates: Trump Says Diplomatic Solution For War With Iran 'Still Possible'

Iran's 14-point proposal refers to the conditions Tehran has put forward as the basis for any new nuclear agreement, which reportedly include guarantees on uranium enrichment rights and the lifting of sanctions. The U.S. has not publicly accepted the framework.

Ghalibaf, a former military commander and longtime political figure in Iran, is considered one of the most influential voices in Tehran's power structure. His remarks reflect the hardline position Iran has maintained throughout the latest round of talks. 

The statements come at a sensitive moment, with both sides under domestic pressure and no confirmed date set for the next round of negotiations.

ALSO READ: Iran Sets 'Timeframe' For Return Of Blocked Funds Amid Fragile Truce Talks

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