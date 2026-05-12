'They Will Be Surprised': Ghalibaf Says 'Iran Prepared For All Options' Against US Aggression

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, took to social media on Tuesday, to issue a warning directed at the United States as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remain deadlocked.

His posts came amid reports of stalled diplomacy over Iran's 14-point nuclear proposal.

In his first post late Monday night, Ghalibaf struck a military tone. "Our armed forces are ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression," he wrote, adding "wrong strategy and wrong decisions will always lead to wrong results — the whole world has already figured this out."

He concluded bluntly: "We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised."

نیروهای مسلح ما آمادهٔ پاسخگویی درس‌آموز به هر تجاوزی هستند؛ استراتژی اشتباه و تصمیم‌های اشتباه، همیشه نتیجهٔ اشتباه خواهد داشت، همهٔ دنیا قبلاً این را فهمیده‌اند.

ما برای تمام گزینه‌ها آماده هستیم؛ شگفت‌زده خواهند شد. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 11, 2026

Hours later, Ghalibaf shifted to the diplomatic track, framing Iran's position as non-negotiable. "There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal," he said. "Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another."

He then delivered a pointed economic warning to Washington: "The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it."

There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal.

Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another.

The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 11, 2026

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Iran's 14-point proposal refers to the conditions Tehran has put forward as the basis for any new nuclear agreement, which reportedly include guarantees on uranium enrichment rights and the lifting of sanctions. The U.S. has not publicly accepted the framework.

Ghalibaf, a former military commander and longtime political figure in Iran, is considered one of the most influential voices in Tehran's power structure. His remarks reflect the hardline position Iran has maintained throughout the latest round of talks.

The statements come at a sensitive moment, with both sides under domestic pressure and no confirmed date set for the next round of negotiations.

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