Iran Sets 'Timeframe' For Return Of Blocked Funds Amid Fragile Truce Talks

Iran has asked the United States to unfreeze its blocked funds and remove sanctions on Iranian oil sales within 30 days as part of a wider proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between the two countries, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The report, published on May 11, said the demand forms part of a 14-point proposal that Iran has conveyed to Washington through Pakistan.

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The proposal reportedly calls for the removal of sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), alongside measures including the withdrawal of American forces from the region, removal of naval restrictions, and guarantees against future attacks.

As per the report, Iran wants these financial and operational measures to be implemented immediately after an initial understanding is reached between the two sides.

Tehran has also reportedly opposed the “two-month ceasefire” proposal put forward by Washington, insisting instead on concrete steps, including sanctions relief and access to blocked funds, within the specified timeline.

Tasnim said the proposal is aimed at creating conditions for a broader de-escalation between Iran and the United States amid heightened regional tensions.

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