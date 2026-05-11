Groww's Rs 4,750-Crore Block Deal Hits On May 12; Sequoia, Ribbit Capital Among Sellers

Shares of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Venture Ltd.) are likely to be in focus on Tuesday as sellers like Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital, YC Holdings may offload shares worth up to Rs 4,750 crore, NDTV Profit learnt from sources on Monday.

The massive block deal has an indicative offer price Rs 193.5, a 8.5% discount to CMP. The sources added that Kotak Securities and JP Morgan are the bankers to deal.

Pre-IPO Share Release

The 18-month lock-in period for Groww's pre-IPO shares comes to an end on May 12. The Securities and Exchange Board of India mandates a minimum of 20% of post-issue promoter capital lock-in for 18 months, starting from the date of allotment or trading approval.

In Groww's case around 400 crore shares, accounting for nearly 65% of pre-IPO shareholder holdings will be released. Of this, approximately 7% is held by promoters and the promoter group.

ALSO READ: Groww Stock Down 6%: Bears React Ahead of Massive Pre-IPO Share Release

While for promoters capital is locked for 18 months, SEBI mandates a six-month lock-in period for non-promoter pre-IPO shareholders after a company's stock market listing.

The slated release of 400 crore shares that are valued at roughly Rs 80,000 crore, have heightened volatility in the stock.

The stock ended 5.4% lower at Rs 193.52 apiece on the NSE on Monday, this compared to a 1.5% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. During the day, shares went as low as 6% to Rs 192.55.

The scrip has risen nearly 24% year-to-date after its listing. Groww's share listed at a premium of 12% to 14% from the Rs 100 issue price at Rs 112 on the NSE and Rs 114 on the BSE.

Shareholding Pattern

Mutual funds own around 5.25% in Groww, though the lock-in period for these investors ended in February, three months after the IPO.

Foreign investors -primarily private equity and venture capital firms that backed the company before its public listing -collectively hold nearly 58% of the company, as of March 31, 2026, as per shareholding pattern data on NSE.

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