Stocks To Watch Today: BPCL Dr Reddy's Labs, Afcons Infra, Canara Bank And HG Infra Engineering

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Afcons Infra Ltd., Canara Bank Ltd. and HG Infra Engineering Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Earnings For Tommorow

Bharat Bijlee Berger Paints India Bliss GVS Pharma Borosil Renewables Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Cohance Lifesciences Dixon Technologies India Dr Reddys Laboratories Elantas Beck India Ethos Gopal Snacks Huhtamaki India Indraprastha Medical Corporation INOX India Sai Silks Kalamandir Kalpataru KPR Mill Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Max Financial Services MTAR Technologies Nazara Technologies Neuland Laboratories NIIT Learning Systems Novartis India Park Medi World Pfizer Religare Enterprises Keystone Realtors Sagility Seshasayee Paper and Boards SKF India Industrial Stove Kraft Tata Power Company Texmaco Rail Engineering Thomas Cook India Torrent Power Ventive Hospitality V Guard Industries Vinati Organics

Earnings Post Market Hours

JSW Energy (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 41.0% at Rs 4,499 crore versus Rs 3,189 crore.

EBITDA up 86.9% at Rs 2,251 crore versus Rs 1,205 crore.

EBITDA margin up 1220 bps at 50.0% versus 37.8%.

Net profit down 8.9% at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 408 crore.

Heritage Foods (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 1,158 crore versus Rs 1,048 crore.

EBITDA down 34.6% at Rs 52.2 crore versus Rs 79.9 crore.

EBITDA margin down 310 bps at 4.5% versus 7.6%.

Net profit down 36.7% at Rs 24.2 crore versus Rs 38.2 crore.

Satin Creditcare (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total income up 49.6% at Rs 923 crore versus Rs 617 crore.

Net profit at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 21.9 crore.

Corona Remedies (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 20.2% at Rs 353 crore versus Rs 294 crore.

EBITDA up 14.4% at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 54.2 crore.

EBITDA margin down 90 bps at 17.6% versus 18.5%.

Net profit up 43.7% at Rs 45.3 crore versus Rs 31.6 crore.

Indian Hotels (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.0% at Rs 2,765 crore versus Rs 2,425 crore.

EBITDA up 13.5% at Rs 973 crore versus Rs 857 crore.

EBITDA margin down 10 bps at 35.2% versus 35.3%.

Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 600 crore versus Rs 522 crore.

JBM Auto (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.6% at Rs 1,852 crore versus Rs 1,646 crore.

EBITDA up 20.0% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 197 crore.

EBITDA margin up 80 bps at 12.8% versus 12.0%.

Net profit up 11.8% at Rs 74.2 crore versus Rs 66.3 crore.

Syrma SGS (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 58.5% at Rs 1,465 crore versus Rs 924 crore.

EBITDA up 62.0% at Rs 174.1 crore versus Rs 107.5 crore.

EBITDA margin up 30 bps at 11.9% versus 11.6%.

Net profit up 54.7% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 65.4 crore.

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Anant Raj (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 19.6% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 541 crore.

EBITDA up 17.6% at Rs 167.4 crore versus Rs 142.4 crore.

EBITDA margin down 40 bps at 25.9% versus 26.3%.

Net profit up 23.6% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 119 crore.

Paradeep Phosphates (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 4,702 crore versus Rs 4,194 crore.

EBITDA up 15.4% at Rs 442.4 crore versus Rs 383.4 crore.

EBITDA margin up 26 bps at 9.4% versus 9.14%.

Net profit down 9.6% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 172 crore.

Rossell Techsys (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 61.6% at Rs 142.1 crore versus Rs 87.9 crore.

EBITDA up 3.9% at Rs 16.1 crore versus Rs 15.5 crore.

EBITDA margin down 630 bps at 11.3% versus 17.6%.

Net profit up 9.8% at Rs 7.5 crore versus Rs 6.9 crore.

Manorama Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 68.1% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 233 crore.

EBITDA up 38.1% at Rs 84.6 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.

EBITDA margin down 470 bps at 21.6% versus 26.3%.

Net profit up 6.1% at Rs 42.5 crore versus Rs 40 crore.

SPR Auto Tech / Shriram Pistons (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 47.0% at Rs 1,456 crore versus Rs 988 crore.

EBITDA up 27.3% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 210 crore.

EBITDA margin down 290 bps at 18.4% versus 21.3%.

Net profit up 6.7% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 147 crore.

JB Chemicals (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 4.8% at Rs 904 crore versus Rs 949 crore.

EBITDA down 11.2% at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 226 crore.

EBITDA margin down 160 bps at 22.2% versus 23.8%.

Net profit down 30.4% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 146 crore.

GR Infra (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 9.9% at Rs 2,500 crore versus Rs 2,276 crore.

EBITDA down 32.4% at Rs 368 crore versus Rs 545 crore.

EBITDA margin down 930 bps at 14.7% versus 24.0%.

Net profit down 48.8% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 405 crore.

Nuvama Wealth (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Total income up 15.8% at Rs 1,281 crore versus Rs 1,106 crore.

Net profit up 6.0% at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 254 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Afcons Infra: The infrastructure firm has been selected as the lowest and most suitable bidder for a major project in Europe valued at Rs 7,544 crore.

Canara Bank: The state-run bank has hiked its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across all tenures, effective from May 12.

HG Infra Engineering: The construction firm has received a substantial Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 3,931 crore from Welspun Enterprises for a road project located in Maharashtra.

United Spirits: The company has amended the share sale agreement for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While the overall deal value remains steady at Rs 16,660 crore, new buyers like Big Banyan Holdings, Times LLP, and ICONIQ have joined the consortium, while Aelius Investments and Metropolitan Media have exited.

ACME Solar: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary named ACME Greentech Twenty One. Furthermore, two of its arms, ACME Sun Power and ACME Surya Power, have commissioned Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Rajasthan with capacities of 33.3 MW and 35.7 MW, respectively.

Easy Trip Planners: The online travel company's board has adjourned its meeting regarding fundraising via QIP and other modes, pushing the deliberations to May 13.

NHPC: The state-run hydropower firm's stake in its arm, Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPL), has dropped to 50.86% from 58.16%. This dilution follows a stake increase by the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp (JKSPDCL).

Voltas: The company has emerged victorious in its Qatar appeal case against the OHL joint venture. The court ordered a Rs 425 crore payment to the Voltas JV, directed OHL&C to pay Rs 104 crore in compensation to the Voltas consortium, and mandated the return of Rs 433 crore in bank guarantees..

Bharat Forge: The company has signed a long-term supply contract with aerospace major Embraer for the manufacturing of landing gear forgings.

CarTrade Tech: The auto platform highlighted its strong financial performance, noting that it has delivered over 50% YoY EBITDA growth in each of the last 12 consecutive quarters.

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