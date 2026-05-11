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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Demands War Compensation, Hormuz Sovereignty, US Sanctions Removal; Trump Rejects It

US President Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the ongoing war, calling it totally unacceptable without disclosing details amid stalled peace talks.

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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Demands War Compensation, Hormuz Sovereignty, US Sanctions Removal; Trump Rejects It
Iran War Live Updates
9 minutes ago

Iran rejected the US peace plan, instead demanding war reparations, recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to US sanctions, and the release of its frozen assets. US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war as “totally unacceptable” without sharing details even as a key Republican leader urged him to consider the “military option”.

Trump received the Iranian proposal on Sunday amid hopes that it could lead to a breakthrough to end the war with Iran that began on February 28, blocking the key sea route for global oil supplies, leading to fuel shortages in several countries.

The US and Israel war on Iran started on Feb 28 and attacks have been paused since April 8 when the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire. The US and Iran have been negotiating a deal to end the hostilities for good, but peace has been elusive so far.

The US has been insisting that Iran give a clear commitment to end its uranium enrichment programme in exchange for lifting of sanctions and release of billions in frozen Iranian funds. The negotiations also entail both Iran and the US lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for one-fifth of the global crude supplies.

Here are the latest news on US-Israel-Iran war.

May 11, 2026 08:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: India To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Middle East Situation

Following the Prime Minister's appeal regarding the Middle East crisis, an important meeting of the  Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) group will be held.

  1. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.
  2. A major IGoM meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m.
  3. Secretaries of all relevant ministries will brief ministers on the Middle East crisis.
     

May 11, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Plans China Visit From May 13-15

May 11, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Netanyahu Wants to Phase Out US Funding for Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would like to end US financial support for Israel's military over the next decade. "I want to draw down the American support for Israel to zero," he said in an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes that aired Sunday. "We've come of age."

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Netanyahu Tells CBS He Wants to Phase Out US Funding for Israel

May 11, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran Warns Against French-British Effort In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's deputy foreign minister warned against a planned French-British effort that aims to support maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities are over.

"The presence of French and British vessels, or those of any other country, for any possible cooperation with illegal US actions in the Strait of Hormuz that violate international law will be met with a decisive and immediate response from the armed forces," Kazem Gharibabadi said on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded by saying it won't be a military deployment but an international mission to secure shipping once conditions allow.

May 11, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Brent Crude Near $105

Oil prices surged after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal to end the conflict in the Middle East, dashing hopes of a quick breakthrough and reinforcing fears that the Strait of Hormuz will remain severely disrupted.

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Oil Rally: Brent Near $105 After Trump Calls Iran Response 'Unacceptable'

May 11, 2026 07:50 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Aramco Profit Surges 25% On War

Saudi oil giant Aramco sees 25% jump in Q1 profit after shifting exports from Strait of Hormuz
Aramco. It said that the Q1 profit jumped 25% as the Iran war disrupted oil supplies and raised prices.

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia-based Aramco said it successfully shifted some oil exports to a pipeline to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the war.

May 11, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Demands Which Trump Rejected

Details of Iran's response to the US plan, which Trump called unacceptable

  • The necessity for the US to pay war damages to Iran.
  • Recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
  • End of US sanctions.
  • Release of Iran's blocked assets by the US.
     

May 11, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Phones Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump told Axios he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the Iranian response, among other things. "It was a very nice call. We have a good relationship,” he said of Netanyahu, but he added that the Iran negotiations are "my situation, not everybody else’s."

May 11, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump Should Consider Military Action, Senator Graham Says

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump should now consider taking military action. "I appreciate President Trump’s earnest efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to change the behaviour of the Iranian terrorist regime,” he said in a post on X.

"However, between their constant attacks on international shipping, the persistent attacks on our Middle Eastern allies and now a totally unacceptable response to America’s diplomatic proposal, it is in my view, time to consider changing course," Graham said. "Project Freedom Plus sounds pretty good right about now," Graham said, referring to the naval operation to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz that Trump abruptly suspended after less than 48 hours.

May 11, 2026 07:16 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: 'Totally Unacceptable', Trump On Iran's Proposal

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal to end the months-long war as "totally unacceptable". "I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

Earlier, Trump accused Tehran of playing games with the United States for nearly 50 years. "They will be laughing no longer!" he added. "I don’t like their letter. It’s inappropriate. I don’t like their response,” Trump told US media outlet Axios, declining to go into further details about what was in the Iranian response. "They have been tapping along many nations for 47 years," he said.
 

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