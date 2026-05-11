US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran Demands War Compensation, Hormuz Sovereignty, US Sanctions Removal; Trump Rejects It

Iran rejected the US peace plan, instead demanding war reparations, recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, an end to US sanctions, and the release of its frozen assets. US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to end the months-long war as “totally unacceptable” without sharing details even as a key Republican leader urged him to consider the “military option”.

Trump received the Iranian proposal on Sunday amid hopes that it could lead to a breakthrough to end the war with Iran that began on February 28, blocking the key sea route for global oil supplies, leading to fuel shortages in several countries.

The US and Israel war on Iran started on Feb 28 and attacks have been paused since April 8 when the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire. The US and Iran have been negotiating a deal to end the hostilities for good, but peace has been elusive so far.

The US has been insisting that Iran give a clear commitment to end its uranium enrichment programme in exchange for lifting of sanctions and release of billions in frozen Iranian funds. The negotiations also entail both Iran and the US lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for one-fifth of the global crude supplies.

Here are the latest news on US-Israel-Iran war.