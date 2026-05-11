Five Stocks To Watch: Indian Hotels, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Cards And More | May 11, 2026

Market analysts have identified a diverse set of trading ideas for the upcoming session on May 11, 2026, spanning the hospitality, automotive, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors.

Top picks include momentum plays in Indian Hotels and Hero MotoCorp, alongside technical breakouts in Akums Drugs and Ganesh Housing, and a tactical short position on SBI Cards May Futures.

​Indian Hotels

Milan Vaishnav, founder of ChartWizard, sees a potential trend continuation in the hospitality major. The stock has been consolidating near its resistance levels and a move above the current range could trigger fresh buying

Action: Buy above Rs 673

​Target: Rs 705

​Stop Loss: Rs 650

​Hero MotoCorp

With robust institutional participation and strong quarterly earnings driving a 5% gain in the previous week, Hero MotoCorp remains a high-conviction momentum pick in the two-wheeler segment.

​Action: Buy above Rs 5,320

​Target: Rs 5,600

​Stop Loss: Rs 5,200

​Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified a bullish setup in the pharmaceutical player. The stock's moving averages have turned supportive, indicating a steady climb toward the 600 mark

Target 1: Rs 585

​Target 2: Rs 610

​Stop Loss: Rs 535

​Ganesh Housing Corporation

Following a massive 22% rally over the last month, Ganesh Housing continues to exhibit strong price momentum. Bohra recommends a buy as the stock attempts to breach its next psychological resistance.

​Target 1: Rs 740

​Target 2: Rs 765

​Stop Loss: Rs 690

​SBI Cards

Bucking the bullish trend, Bohra has identified a tactical selling opportunity in SBI Cards May Futures. With analysts trimming fair value estimates due to conservative revenue growth outlooks, the technical setup suggests a downward move.

​Action: Sell May Futures

​Target 1: Rs 638

​Target 2: Rs 630

​Stop Loss: Rs 654

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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