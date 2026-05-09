Q4 Results Next Week: Bharti Airtel, HAL, Tata Motors, Cochin Shipyard, Premier Energies, ITC Hotels And More

Nearly 500 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY26 financial results between May 11 and 16, making it a busy week of the earnings season. Investors and analysts will closely monitor corporate performance across sectors as companies report their earnings for the January-March quarter. Among the key companies set to declare earnings are firms from banking, information technology, auto, pharma, consumer goods, logistics and manufacturing sectors.

The results are expected to provide insights into demand trends, margin performance and the overall Indian business environment and during the final quarter of FY26. Investors will particularly focus on revenue growth, profit margins and operational efficiency. Alongside earnings announcements, many companies are likely to hold investor or analyst calls to discuss quarterly performance and growth guidance for the coming quarters. Some firms may also announce dividends.

Key Q4 Results On May 11

Asarfi Hospital Ltd., Corona Remedies Ltd., Canara Bank, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd.

Key Q4 Results On May 12

Berger Paints India Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., INOX India Ltd., One Mobikwik Systems Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., Tata Power Company Ltd.

Key Q4 Results On May 13

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., DLF Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., Power Finance Corporation Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Q4 Results On May 14

Apollo Tyres Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Patel Engineering Ltd, P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., United Spirits Ltd.

Key Q4 Results On May 15

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Godfrey Philips India Ltd., NCC Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

Key Q4 Results On May 16

Atul Auto Ltd., Mangalam Cement Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Q4FY26 Details

Bharti Airtel informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on May 13 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Steel Q4FY26 Details

In an exchange filing, Tata Steel said that its Board of Directors will meet on May 15 to consider the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company will also consider recommending a dividend for FY26, subject to board approval.

Canara Bank Q4FY26 Details

Canara Bank said that its Board of Directors will meet on May 11 at the bank's Bengaluru head office to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for Q4FY26 and the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The board will also consider recommending a dividend for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

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