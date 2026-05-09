Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ISL Clash On TV, Online?

Jamshedpur FC will take on Bengaluru FC in their Round 12 match of 2026 Indian Super League at their home ground of JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday.

Jamshedpur FC head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Goa FC. Two second-half goals from Rei Tachikawa and Madih Talal ensured that The Men of Steel picked their sixth win of the season and have 21 points from 11 matches.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha FC in their previous fixture. Rahim Ali scored for Odisha in the first half but his Brian Sánchez penalty ensured that the match ended in a stalemate. The Blues are enduring a tough season as they are seventh on the ISL standings. The team has managed just one win from their last five fixtures.

The league is operating under single-leg format for this season, so there will be only 13 rounds of matches played this time around and the team at the top of the points tally after 13 games will be crowned as the champions!

Jamshedpur have an outside chance to clinch their maiden ISL title, sitting second in the league standings. However, there is still significant work to be done before they can celebrate a historic triumph. Although they are level on 21 points with East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur have played a game more than their rivals. East Bengal also hold a clear advantage in goal difference, boasting +18 compared to Jamshedpur's +6, which leaves them in a stronger position in the title race.

Owen Coyle-managed Jamshedpur have made a habit of scoring late goals this season. Thanks to their goals in the last 15 minutes of a game, the team has managed to secure nine points this season which has kept them alive in the title race. Coyle would hope that this team shows similar resilience as the championship battle heats up.

Venue and Match Details'

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur FC on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 7.30 p.m IST.

Head to Head

Bengaluru has dominated this rivalry. The two teams have played each other 19 times across competitions with Bengaluru winning 10 matches and Jamshedpur clinching victories in 4 games. Four times the matches between these two sides have been drawn!

Predicted Lineup

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes, Nikhil Barla, Lazar Cirkovic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu, Nikola Stojanovic, Mohammed Sanan, Madih Talal, Rosenberg Gabriel, Messi Bouli

Bengaluru FC (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana, Roshan Singh; Suresh Wangjam, Sirojiddin Kuziev, Brian Sánchez; Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

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