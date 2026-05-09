Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 9: Riteish Deshmukh Film Keeps Momentum Going, Mints This Amount

Raja Shivaji has managed to stay steady at the box office as it entered its second weekend. The historical drama, directed by and featuring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is still drawing audiences, especially for its Marathi version.

Raja Shivaji Day 9 Collection

The film has earned around Rs 1.48 crore net in India so far on Day 9 as per live estimates from Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has gone up to nearly Rs 57.33 crore, while the gross collection stands at around Rs 67.97 crore.

The movie is currently running in 1,935 shows across the country. Compared to the Hindi version, the Marathi version continues to perform much better.

Marathi Version Leads

The Marathi version collected approximately Rs 1.17 crore from 951 shows on Day 9 and recorded nearly 28% occupancy.

The Hindi version, on the other hand, earned around Rs 0.31 crore from 984 shows, with occupancy remaining close to 11%.

Among Marathi-speaking regions, Pune reported one of the strongest responses with 32% occupancy, while Sangli touched 39% despite fewer shows. Mumbai continued to have the highest number of screenings with over 500 shows and recorded around 20% occupancy.

For the Hindi version, Pune again showed better response at 40% compared to other cities, while markets like Ahmedabad and Surat remained slow at around 3-4%.

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Strong Opening Week Helped The Film

The film had opened well on May 1 with Rs 11.35 crore on its first day across 6,192 shows. Collections remained strong through the opening weekend for both Hindi and Marathi versions, with Day 2 bringing Rs 10.55 crore and Day 3 collecting Rs 12 crore.

By the end of Week 1, the film had crossed Rs 52.65 crore net in India. Although collections dipped during weekdays, with Rs 5.60 crore on Monday, Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday, Rs 4 crore on Thursday, and Rs 3.20 crore on Friday. However, the film maintained a stable pace and entered its second weekend with decent momentum.

About The Film

Raja Shivaji tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey toward establishing Hindavi Swarajya. Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan and Genelia Deshmukh.

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