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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US Fires On And Disables Two More Iranian Tankers

US forces disabled two Iranian oil tankers after exchanging fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz overnight.

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US-Israel-Iran War Live News Updates: US Fires On And Disables Two More Iranian Tankers
Iran War Live Updates
35 minutes ago

US forces have fired on and disabled two Iranian oil tankers after exchanging fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz overnight. The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, reported another Iranian missile and drone attack.

The attacks on Friday cast more doubt on a tenuous month-old ceasefire that the United States has insisted is still in effect. Washington is awaiting an Iranian response to its latest proposal for a deal to end the war, reopen the strait and roll back Tehran's disputed nuclear program.

The US military posted video of the two Iranian tankers as their smokestacks were struck by an American fighter jet on Friday. Earlier in the week, an American military jet shot out the rudder of a tanker the US military said was attempting to breach its blockade.
 

May 09, 2026 11:14 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Kharg Oil Slick

Satellite images appeared to show an oil slick spreading off the coast of Iran's Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal for the Islamic republic.

The Conflict and Environment Observatory, a non-governmental organization, said on X that the "original source remains unclear, meanwhile it's drifting south and seems unlikely to be addressed appropriately."

May 09, 2026 11:03 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Qatar PM Meets Vance, Calls For Iran Talks

Qatar's prime minister called for renewed diplomacy on an agreement with Iran as he met in Washington with Vice President JD Vance.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Vance and discussed Pakistani-led efforts to broker a permanent peace amid a shaky ceasefire.

May 09, 2026 11:01 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Disables Two Iranian Tankers

US forces fired on and disabled two Iranian oil tankers after clashing with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz overnight. The UAE also reported a new Iranian missile and drone attack Friday. The incidents further strain a month-old ceasefire the US says remains in effect as Washington waits for Tehran’s response to a proposal to end the war, reopen the strait, and roll back its nuclear program.

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