The Price Of Building What Lasts | The Week In Whys

Hey readers,

I know this week was politics-heavy, given the elections in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and (most dramatically) West Bengal. So, here's the recap of stories you might have missed. Even I was keeping a close tab on these elections and haven't been able to write on something more topical or recent. So I put on my thinking hat and wrote about oil cartels, numbness in stock markets and faltering research institutions in India.

Last week, I wrote about why the UAE exited the OPEC, the oil producers' cartel. This week, I analysed how a weak cartel or the post-OPEC world would look. It may be more volatile. Also, big buyers like India and China could get more bargaining power.

ALSO READ | The Post-OPEC World May Be More Volatile | The Reason Why

Markets, meanwhile, seem oddly calm in a world full of geopolitical shocks. That calm makes sense only if you believe governments will backstop everything and firms will adapt fast. The danger is that we keep assuming that the markets remain resilient for long, but they won't. Let's first understand why markets behave in this manner in the article titled 'Global Markets Are Getting Numb To Geopolitics'.

Then, coming to India's research problem. It is not a lack of talent; it is a lack of serious backing. Yes, we are talking about money. And unfortunately, we don't have enough time to scale if we want to achieve the 'developed economy' tag in the next two decades. China is moving faster. They are already ahead in commercialising the existing tech. Now, they want to scale into original research and discoveries too. That's why India Needs To Catch Up Before China Leaps Ahead In Scientific Research.

In many ways, this week's stories were about systems that take decades to build. Strong institutions create better outcomes and greater resilience in an uncertain world. Weaker ones need more support because when the foundations are not built patiently over time, nations pay the price.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I'd love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more importantly, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that's growing around... send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you next Saturday.

Cheers,

Swapnil

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article

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