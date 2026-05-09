Celina Jaitly Vs Peter Haag Controversy Explained: FIR, Abuse Allegations And Custody Battle — What We Know So Far

Actor Celina Jaitly and her estranged husband Peter Haag are now at the centre of a major legal and personal battle that has escalated across courts in India and Austria. The latest development came after Mumbai Police registered an FIR on Friday against Haag following serious allegations made by the actor.

FIR And Look Out Circular

The FIR was filed at Versova Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cruelty, physical assault, criminal intimidation and harassment. Police have also reportedly issued a Look Out Circular against Haag after alleging non-cooperation in the investigation.

This criminal case adds to the domestic violence proceedings already underway under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

What Celina Has Alleged?

In her complaint and court filings, Jaitly accused Haag of emotional, verbal, physical, sexual and financial abuse during their marriage. She alleged that he stopped her from working after marriage, gradually taking away her financial independence and control over her assets.

The former Miss India also claimed that during a deeply vulnerable period — after losing her newborn son and both parents within a short span — Haag pressured her to transfer ownership of her Mumbai property to his name.

According to the filings, she has sought Rs 50 crore in damages along with compensation linked to alleged loss of earnings, property disputes and maintenance.

Jaitly further alleged that she endured years of manipulation and humiliation before eventually leaving Austria and returning to India.

Custody Dispute And Emotional Video

The controversy intensified after Jaitly recently shared an emotional video from Austria, where she was attending divorce proceedings. In the clip, the actor was seen visiting the grave of her late son Shamsher, who died in 2017 due to a congenital heart condition.

ALSO READ: Celina Jaitly Breaks Down While Cleaning Late Son Shamsher's Grave, Opens Up On Custody Dispute

In her social media post, Jaitly claimed she had been denied access to her three surviving sons despite a joint custody arrangement and court directions in Austria. She alleged that her children were moved to an undisclosed location during her visit and said the only child she could “meet” was her late son at his grave.

The actor also accused Haag of interfering with her communication with the children and attempting to influence them against her.

Marriage And Ongoing Legal Battle

Jaitly, known for films such as Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry and Janasheen, married Haag in 2010, and the couple later settled abroad across countries including Dubai, Singapore and Austria. They are parents to sons Viraaj, Winston and Arthur.

While the legal proceedings continue in both India and Austria, Haag has not publicly responded in detail to the latest allegations. The matter remains under investigation.

ALSO READ: 'Stop Calling Yourself Superstars': Ameesha Patel Calls Out Bollywood's 'Young Actresses'

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.