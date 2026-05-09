Avika Gor Relocates To Bangkok With Husband Milind Chandwani, To Shoot For Khatron Ke Khiladi Soon

Actor Avika Gor has started a new chapter in her personal life after relocating to Bangkok with her husband, Milind Chandwani. Months after their wedding in September last year, the actor confirmed that the couple has now shifted base to Thailand and even purchased a home there.

During an interaction with HT City, Avika shared that the transition did not feel too drastic because her work has never been limited to one city. "Yes, Milind and I have moved to Bangkok. We've even bought a house there, which I've been setting up as per my taste," the 28-year-old actor said, adding that creating a home of her own has been a deeply personal experience.

"For the first time, I'm deciding everything myself — from the furniture to how the house will look. Growing up, you live in spaces shaped by your parents or later your in-laws, but this is the first space that truly feels like ours," HT City quoted her.

Why The Couple Chose Bangkok?

According to Avika, the decision was largely influenced by work opportunities for Milind Chandwani. However, she also saw the move as a refreshing change for herself. "Milind and I realised that it's a better opportunity for him when it comes to his work there. And honestly, for me too, it felt exciting. I would always feel like I'm on a holiday there, so why not?" she said.

The actor added that mutual support has always been the foundation of their relationship, especially during the seven years they dated before marriage.

“We have always believed in supporting each other to grow. If I get a project that takes me away for months, he supports that completely. Similarly, I don't think I should stop his growth either,” she explained.

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Work In India Continues

Despite the relocation, Avika made it clear that her acting career in India will continue without interruption. She pointed out that even while living in Mumbai earlier, most of her shoots were in cities like Hyderabad, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.

The actor, who has been in Bangkok for just over a month, revealed that she still travels frequently to Mumbai and Hyderabad for professional commitments. She also dismissed concerns about missing out on opportunities because of the move.

“Everything that comes my way happens according to my schedule, so I don't think that's going to be a constraint ever,” she said confidently. "My parents are here, his family is here. Our soul remains in India. All in all, I'm in the best phase of my life," she added.

Avika also revealed that she will soon leave for the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot schedules while also preparing for the release of her upcoming South film

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