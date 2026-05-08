Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada OTT Releases This Weekend: From Dacoit To Love Mocktail 3 — Here's What To Watch

The second weekend of May is here and OTT platforms are buzzing with fresh South Indian releases. From high-octane action dramas to fun comedy adventures, this weekend brings exciting films like Dacoit, Vaazha 2, Super Hit, and many more.

Here's a guide to the latest Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada OTT releases this weekend.

1. Dacoit A Love Story (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Shaneil Deo, this gritty Hindi-Telugu action drama starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur follows the dangerous world of crime and survival. The story revolves around a man who gets falsely jailed and a twist in his love story as he seeks revenge from his ex-lover. It mixes intense action sequences and emotional depths.

Streaming from May 8

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2. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (Netflix)

This Malayalam dark comedy thriller is a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the story follows the family getting stuck in a messy secret. What begins as a simple mission spirals into chaos when shocking truths about the past are uncovered, forcing the dysfunctional family into a cover-up.

Streaming from May 8

3. Vaazha 2 (JioHotstar)

Directed by Savin SA, this Malayalam drama follows four close friends, Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, as they navigate the transition from carefree college life to the realities of adulthood. What begins as a light-hearted story of friendship gradually dives into themes of career struggles, responsibilities, relationships, and emotional growth, making it a deeply relatable journey for young audiences.

Streaming from May 8

4. Oh Butterfly (Sun NXT)

This Tamil psychological thriller follows the story of a woman who takes her husband to a hill house. What begins as an intimate retreat turns unpredictable when her ex-boyfriend unexpectedly arrives, creating thrill and suspense.

Streaming from May 8

5. Love Mocktail 3 (ZEE5)

Directed by Darling Krishna, this heartfelt Kannada family drama follows a devoted single father to his adopted daughter, Nidhi. Their peaceful life is disrupted when an elderly woman claims to be Nidhi's biological grandmother. The story reflects on custody battles and heartfelt family relations.

Streaming from May 8

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6. Super Hit (Sun NXT)

Directed by Vijayanand, this Kannada road drama follows a chaotic road trip involving three individuals who travel together. The story blends comedy, thrill, and emotional depth, with unexpected situations adding crime elements to the narrative.

Streaming from May 8

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