Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM At 11 AM On Saturday: Report

Actor-politician Vijay, whose TVK stormed to power with a landslide mandate in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, will take oath as the chief minister at 11 am on Saturday, sources told NDTV.

The TVK, or Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, won 107 seats in the 234-member assembly—11 short from the halfway majority-mark. The unprecedented performance pushed the DMK and AIADMK, the state's two major Dravidian parties, to the margins.

Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar earlier on Friday, after securing support from the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). The Congress had already extended its support following the poll results on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony is finally going ahead, following a period of political uncertainty over the party's capacity to demonstrate a majority. The governor has reportedly given an official nod for the establishment of a government.

As of May 8, TVK (108 seats) has received support from Congress (5 seats) and unconditional backing from CPI and CPM (2 seats each), along with VCK (2 seats). This takes the cumulative tally to 119 seats, one above the halfway majority-mark.

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As per reports, the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai is the most likely venue for tomorrow's ceremony.

With the TVK expected to seize power, this is a historic shift for Tamil Nadu, much to the annoyance of powerful Dravidian parties.

As part of the evolving power-sharing arrangement, ministerial berths are expected to be allotted to alliance partners backing the Vijay-led formation. Sources told NDTV that the VCK is likely to get one Cabinet position, while two ministries may be reserved for the Left parties — the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

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