US Military Hits Tankers Attempting To Breach Blockade: Report

The United States military on Friday carried out a fresh round of airstrikes targeting several empty oil tankers attempting to cross the naval blockade around Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Fox News.

Quoting senior US officials, the report said the vessels targeted were “Very Large Crude Carriers” (VLCCs) that were allegedly trying to return to Iran despite the ongoing restrictions imposed by Washington.

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The exact number of ships hit and the extent of damage caused in the strikes were not immediately clear.

The latest escalation comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf region, where the US has deployed nearly 15,000 troops to enforce the blockade that came into effect on April 13.

In a statement posted on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that more than 70 commercial tankers are currently being prevented from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

According to CENTCOM, the ships collectively have the capacity to transport over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil valued at more than $13 billion.

There are currently more than 70 tankers that U.S. forces are preventing from entering or leaving Iranian ports. These commercial ships have the capacity to transport over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth an estimated $13 billion-plus. pic.twitter.com/VBKfDwMwqJ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 8, 2026

Neither CENTCOM nor the Pentagon issued an official response on the reported strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported multiple loud explosions in Sirik, a coastal town in Hormozgan province along the Strait of Hormuz.

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Some reports linked the blasts to warning fire by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) near the strategic waterway.

Despite repeated confrontations in recent days, Washington has not formally declared an end to the ceasefire with Tehran. Analysts warn that continued military activity around Hormuz could risk triggering a wider regional conflict.

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