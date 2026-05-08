From Ye's India Concert To Comic Con Mumbai — Events And Exhibitions To Explore In May 2026

May 2026 is bringing a busy lineup of concerts, fan events, and art showcases across India. From global music acts and comic conventions to thoughtfully curated gallery exhibitions, the month's cultural calendar moves between high-energy entertainment and quieter creative experiences.

Ye Live

One of the biggest highlights of the month is the India concert of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The global music icon is set to perform in India for the first time, making it one of the most anticipated live events of the year. Known for his larger-than-life stage productions and chart-topping tracks, Ye's concert is expected to draw massive crowds from across the country.

Date: May 23

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

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Mumbai Comic Con

Mumbai Comic Con returns with another edition, celebrating comics, cosplay, gaming, anime, and fan culture. Visitors can expect cosplay showcases, merchandise launches, artist interactions, and fan-driven experiences throughout the two-day event.

Date: May 9 and 10

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

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Art exhibitions across cities are also adding a quieter but equally engaging dimension to the month.

The Contemporary Lore: Sojourn of Styles and Generations Unfurled

This art exhibition brings together works by 23 artists across generations. Curated by Kiran K Mohan, the exhibition features artists including Anil Gaekwad, Charudatt, and Dilip Sharma, exploring changing artistic styles and narratives through multiple mediums.

Date: May 9 to 14

Venue: Shailja Art Gallery, New Delhi

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Mumbai Art Exhibition 2026

Mumbai's Nehru Centre Art Gallery is hosting a large-format exhibition this May, featuring both emerging and established artists working across different formats and styles.

Date: May 5 to 11

Venue: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Mumbai

What India Learned to See

Presented by the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, the exhibition examines how print culture influenced India's visual identity and artistic imagination.

Date: Till May 31

Venue: Gallery G, Bengaluru

Silent Stories

Curated by Archana Khare-Ghose, the exhibition explores memory, emotion, and everyday experiences through artworks inspired by Sri Lankan cultural landscapes.

Date: May 21 to 28

Venue: CCA Gallery (Centre for Contemporary Arts), Bikaner House, New Delhi

With global concerts, fandom celebrations, and reflective art showcases all happening this month, May 2026 offers something for almost every kind of cultural enthusiast.

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