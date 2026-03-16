Kanye West's Delhi Concert Moved To May 23 Amid Security Concerns

American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has postponed his much-anticipated first-ever concert in India due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. The performance, which was originally scheduled for March 29, 2026, will now take place on May 23, 2026, thr organisers announced on Monday.

The concert will still take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and is expected to attract thousands of fans. The announcement about the postponement was shared by the organisers — White Fox India, Wizcraft International Entertainment and Plush Entertainment — along with ticketing partner District by Zomato through a social media post that featured a new poster with the updated date.

In an official statement, the organisers said the concert was postponed because of rising global tensions and the current political situation, including the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans travelling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority," the statement said.

The organisers also confirmed that all tickets purchased for the March 29 show will remain valid for the new date.

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Kanye West's Delhi concert is part of his Ye Tour and will mark the Grammy-winning artist's debut live performance in India. The show is expected to feature large-scale staging, cinematic visuals and a set list spanning the rapper's career.

West gained international recognition with his 2003 single “Through the Wire”, followed by his debut album The College Dropout in 2004. Over the years, he has delivered several popular tracks, including Stronger, Gold Digger, Bound 2, Hurricane, and N****s in Paris.

The postponement comes amid broader disruptions to live events in the region. Earlier this month, rapper Flipperachi, known for the track “FA9LA,” also cancelled his India tour, citing the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Despite the delay, organisers said the concert will still go ahead later this year, marking a major moment for international live music events in India.

While fans will now have to wait nearly two months longer, the rescheduled date ensures that Kanye West's historic India debut concert remains firmly on track for later this year.

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