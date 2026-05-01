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US Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Maintains Hormuz Chokehold, Trump Mulls Next Steps

Here are the latest updates on the US Iran war.

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US Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Maintains Hormuz Chokehold, Trump Mulls Next Steps
2 minutes ago

As the US-Iran conflict crosses the two month-mark, The Trump administration says the war with Iran has effectively ended, arguing that an early-April ceasefire removes the need to seek congressional approval under the War Powers Resolution.

Despite the ceasefire, the US Navy continues to enforce a blockade around Iran, including in the Strait of Hormuz, a move Tehran calls an “extension of military operations” and “intolerable.”

President Donald Trump has warned the conflict could restart, while insisting economic pressure will force Iran into talks on US terms.

The situation remains volatile, with reports of air defence activity in Tehran and fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon undermining parallel ceasefire efforts in the region.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the US-Iran conflict.

May 01, 2026 08:53 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: White House Claims Iran Conflict Ended Ahead of War Powers Deadline

The Trump administration says U.S. military involvement related to Iran no longer qualifies as an active war, citing a ceasefire that took effect in early April. By declaring the conflict effectively concluded, the White House argues it is not required to seek congressional authorization for continued military action.

That position echoes testimony given Thursday by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told the Senate that the ceasefire had halted hostilities. Under this interpretation, the administration maintains it has not crossed the 60‑day threshold that would trigger the need for formal approval under existing law.

The timeline is governed by the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which limits a president’s ability to engage U.S. forces in prolonged military operations without congressional consent. Under the statute, President Donald Trump faced a Friday deadline to either obtain authorization or end U.S. involvement, with an option to extend the period by an additional 30 days. The administration’s argument hinges on the claim that the ceasefire removed the conflict from those requirements.

May 01, 2026 08:31 (IST)
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US Iran War Live Updates: Oil Up 12% This Week

Oil prices held on to their second straight weekly gain, stabilising after a sharp and volatile rally driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude for July hovered above $111 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $106, capping a roughly 12% weekly jump.

The move follows a dramatic spike in the previous session, when Brent briefly surged to $126, underscoring the intensity of supply concerns tied to the ongoing Iran standoff. 

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Oil Up 12% This Week: Brent Near $111 As Trump Doubles Down On Iran Blockade

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Oil Up 12% This Week: Brent Crude Near $111 As Trump Doubles Down On Hormuz Blockade

Oil Up 12% This Week: Brent Crude Near $111 As Trump Doubles Down On Hormuz Blockade

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