US Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Maintains Hormuz Chokehold, Trump Mulls Next Steps

As the US-Iran conflict crosses the two month-mark, The Trump administration says the war with Iran has effectively ended, arguing that an early-April ceasefire removes the need to seek congressional approval under the War Powers Resolution.

Despite the ceasefire, the US Navy continues to enforce a blockade around Iran, including in the Strait of Hormuz, a move Tehran calls an “extension of military operations” and “intolerable.”

President Donald Trump has warned the conflict could restart, while insisting economic pressure will force Iran into talks on US terms.

The situation remains volatile, with reports of air defence activity in Tehran and fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon undermining parallel ceasefire efforts in the region.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the US-Iran conflict.