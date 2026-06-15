IPL 2026 Scaled 1.2 Billion Plus Views To Become Most Successful Season Ever, JioStar Claims

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become the most-watched season in the tournament's history, with total reach surpassing 1.2 billion viewers across television and digital platforms, The Economic Times reported citing broadcaster JioStar.

According to the company, IPL 2026 recorded a 7% year-on-year increase in reach, while cumulative watch time surged to 870 billion minutes, highlighting the league's continued dominance as India's biggest sporting event.

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The tournament finale, in which the Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second successive IPL title, emerged as the most-viewed match in the league's history, attracting over 400 million viewers across TV and digital screens.

JioStar said digital consumption remained a key growth driver during the season. Connected TV (CTV) viewership rose 22% from a year ago, making it the fastest-growing platform for IPL consumption.

Digital video views increased 8% to 25 billion, supported by strong engagement from younger and affluent audiences. Regional-language coverage also gained traction, with digital watch time for local-language feeds rising 33% year-on-year.

The broadcaster attributed the growth to increasing demand for personalised and localised viewing experiences.

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“TATA IPL 2026 marked a significant step in building a truly integrated sports platform, where fans engage with content in more contextual and personalised ways,” said Ishan Chatterjee, CEO, Sports, at JioStar.

The broadcaster said its coverage featured 12 languages, 30 feeds, multi-camera viewing options and the newly introduced “Champions Wali Commentary.” It also highlighted the integration of OpenAI and Swiggy-powered features aimed at enhancing fan engagement during live matches.

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