Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Standings, Schedule, India Matches, Stats And More

India will next face the Netherlands on June 17, aiming for back-to-back wins, while Australia leads Group A and England tops Group B after opening day victories.

Read Time: 5 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Standings, Schedule, India Matches, Stats And More
India will return to action against the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday.
Photo Source: ICC

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 served up another exciting day of group-stage cricket on Sunday, June 14, with Bangladesh and India both opening their campaigns on winning notes.

Bangladesh secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the day's opening fixture, before India produced a commanding display to defeat long-time rivals Pakistan in the evening encounter.

India launched their pursuit of maiden Women's T20 World Cup crown in emphatic fashion, crushing Pakistan by 64 runs after Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul dismantled the opposition batting line-up.

Smriti Mandhana delivered a timely half-century to anchor India's innings, while Richa Ghosh built on the promise she had shown in the warm-up matches with a confident return to form on the tournament stage. 

Sharma then capped another outstanding all-round performance, contributing a crucial stand with Ghosh before producing career-best bowling figures that lifted her to the summit of the all-time women's T20I wicket-taking list.

Defending a challenging total of 170 at a packed Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, India bundled Pakistan out for just 106. Sharma delivered the decisive blows, claiming the final three wickets in the space of five deliveries to seal a dominant victory.

ALSO READ: Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2026: Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The latest heroics from Sharma follow her match-winning display in last year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final against South Africa. The all-rounder claimed five wickets in that contest, playing a pivotal role as India secured their first-ever 50-over world title in front of home supporters.

India will now enjoy a brief break before returning to action against the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday. Having made a winning start, India will be aiming to secure a second consecutive victory in the 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands head into the contest under pressure after suffering a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their opening fixture on Sunday.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Schedule

Here's the full list of remaining matches of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
June 16New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women7 p.m.Southampton
June 16England Women vs Ireland Women11 p.m.Southampton
June 17Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women3 p.m.Leeds
June 17India Women vs Netherlands Women7 p.m.Leeds
June 17Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women11 p.m.Birmingham
June 18Scotland Women vs West Indies Women11 p.m.Leeds
June 19Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women11 p.m.Southampton
June 20Australia Women vs Netherlands Women3 p.m.Southampton
June 20Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women7 p.m.Southampton
June 20England Women vs Scotland Women11 p.m.Leeds
June 21Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women3 p.m.Bristol
June 21India Women vs South Africa Women7 p.m.Manchester
June 23New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women3 p.m.Bristol
June 23Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women7 p.m.Bristol
June 23Australia Women vs Pakistan Women11 p.m.Leeds
June 24England Women vs West Indies Women11 p.m.Lord's
June 25Bangladesh Women vs India Women7 p.m.Manchester
June 25Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women11 p.m.Bristol
June 26Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women11 p.m.Manchester
June 27Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women3 p.m.Bristol
June 27Ireland Women vs West Indies Women7 p.m.Bristol
June 27England Women vs New Zealand Women11 p.m.The Oval
June 28Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women3 p.m.Lord's
June 28Australia Women vs India Women7 p.m.Lord's
June 301st Semi-final7 p.m.The Oval
July 22nd Semi-final11 p.m.The Oval
July 5Final7 p.m.Lord's

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India Women's Remaining Group Stage Matches

  • June 17: India Women vs Netherlands Women, 7 PM, Leeds
  • June 21: India Women vs South Africa Women, 7 PM, Manchester
  • June 25: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 7 PM, Manchester
  • June 28: India Women vs Australia Women, 7 PM, Lord's

ALSO READ: How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Standings

Group A Standings: Australia top the Group A standings with a superior run rate thanks to their 65 runs win against South Africa.

TeamMatchesWinsLossesPointsNRR
Australia Women11023.25
India Women11023.2
Bangladesh Women11020.407
Netherlands Women1010-0.407
Pakistan Women1010-3.2
South Africa Women1010-3.25

Group B Standings: Host-nation England top the Group B standings with a far superior run rate thanks to their 87 runs thumping win against Sri Lanka

TeamMatchesWinsLossesPointsNRR
England Women11024.35
Scotland Women11022
West Indies Women11020.118
New Zealand Women1010-0.118
Ireland Women1010-2
Sri Lanka Women1010-4.35

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Most Wickets

Deepti Sharma leads the pack with five wickets after an impressive outing against arch rivals Pakistan. She recorded bowling figures of 4-0-10-5. She is closely followed by Freya Kemp, England's left arm medium pace bowler who picked up four wickets in a thumping win against Sri Lanka on the opening day of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Player NameMatchesWicketsRunsEconomy
Deepti Sharma15102.5
Freya Kemp14225.5
Aaliyah Alleyne14276.75
Kirstie Gordon13164
Katherine Fraser13194.75

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Most Runs

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge set the T20 World Cup up-and-running after blasting a 62 ball century against Sri Lanka. West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle is hot on her footsteps after a match-winning knock of 90 from just 62 balls which saw them beat the defending champions in a thrilling run chase at Southampton.

NameMatchesAverageRunsHighest Score
Danni Wyatt-Hodge1105105*
Shemaine Campbelle19090*
Smriti Mandhana1686868
Kathryn Bryce1606060
Amy Jones1535353

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Belgium vs Egypt Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Belgium vs Egypt Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source