ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Standings, Schedule, India Matches, Stats And More

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 served up another exciting day of group-stage cricket on Sunday, June 14, with Bangladesh and India both opening their campaigns on winning notes.

Bangladesh secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the day's opening fixture, before India produced a commanding display to defeat long-time rivals Pakistan in the evening encounter.

India launched their pursuit of maiden Women's T20 World Cup crown in emphatic fashion, crushing Pakistan by 64 runs after Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul dismantled the opposition batting line-up.

Smriti Mandhana delivered a timely half-century to anchor India's innings, while Richa Ghosh built on the promise she had shown in the warm-up matches with a confident return to form on the tournament stage.

Sharma then capped another outstanding all-round performance, contributing a crucial stand with Ghosh before producing career-best bowling figures that lifted her to the summit of the all-time women's T20I wicket-taking list.

Defending a challenging total of 170 at a packed Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, India bundled Pakistan out for just 106. Sharma delivered the decisive blows, claiming the final three wickets in the space of five deliveries to seal a dominant victory.

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The latest heroics from Sharma follow her match-winning display in last year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final against South Africa. The all-rounder claimed five wickets in that contest, playing a pivotal role as India secured their first-ever 50-over world title in front of home supporters.

India will now enjoy a brief break before returning to action against the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday. Having made a winning start, India will be aiming to secure a second consecutive victory in the 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands head into the contest under pressure after suffering a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their opening fixture on Sunday.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Schedule

Here's the full list of remaining matches of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 16 New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women 7 p.m. Southampton June 16 England Women vs Ireland Women 11 p.m. Southampton June 17 Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women 3 p.m. Leeds June 17 India Women vs Netherlands Women 7 p.m. Leeds June 17 Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women 11 p.m. Birmingham June 18 Scotland Women vs West Indies Women 11 p.m. Leeds June 19 Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women 11 p.m. Southampton June 20 Australia Women vs Netherlands Women 3 p.m. Southampton June 20 Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women 7 p.m. Southampton June 20 England Women vs Scotland Women 11 p.m. Leeds June 21 Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women 3 p.m. Bristol June 21 India Women vs South Africa Women 7 p.m. Manchester June 23 New Zealand Women vs Scotland Women 3 p.m. Bristol June 23 Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 7 p.m. Bristol June 23 Australia Women vs Pakistan Women 11 p.m. Leeds June 24 England Women vs West Indies Women 11 p.m. Lord's June 25 Bangladesh Women vs India Women 7 p.m. Manchester June 25 Netherlands Women vs South Africa Women 11 p.m. Bristol June 26 Scotland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 11 p.m. Manchester June 27 Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women 3 p.m. Bristol June 27 Ireland Women vs West Indies Women 7 p.m. Bristol June 27 England Women vs New Zealand Women 11 p.m. The Oval June 28 Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women 3 p.m. Lord's June 28 Australia Women vs India Women 7 p.m. Lord's June 30 1st Semi-final 7 p.m. The Oval July 2 2nd Semi-final 11 p.m. The Oval July 5 Final 7 p.m. Lord's

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India Women's Remaining Group Stage Matches

June 17: India Women vs Netherlands Women, 7 PM, Leeds

June 21: India Women vs South Africa Women, 7 PM, Manchester

June 25: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 7 PM, Manchester

June 28: India Women vs Australia Women, 7 PM, Lord's

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ICC Women's T20 World Cup Standings

Group A Standings: Australia top the Group A standings with a superior run rate thanks to their 65 runs win against South Africa.

Team Matches Wins Losses Points NRR Australia Women 1 1 0 2 3.25 India Women 1 1 0 2 3.2 Bangladesh Women 1 1 0 2 0.407 Netherlands Women 1 0 1 0 -0.407 Pakistan Women 1 0 1 0 -3.2 South Africa Women 1 0 1 0 -3.25

Group B Standings: Host-nation England top the Group B standings with a far superior run rate thanks to their 87 runs thumping win against Sri Lanka

Team Matches Wins Losses Points NRR England Women 1 1 0 2 4.35 Scotland Women 1 1 0 2 2 West Indies Women 1 1 0 2 0.118 New Zealand Women 1 0 1 0 -0.118 Ireland Women 1 0 1 0 -2 Sri Lanka Women 1 0 1 0 -4.35

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Most Wickets

Deepti Sharma leads the pack with five wickets after an impressive outing against arch rivals Pakistan. She recorded bowling figures of 4-0-10-5. She is closely followed by Freya Kemp, England's left arm medium pace bowler who picked up four wickets in a thumping win against Sri Lanka on the opening day of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Player Name Matches Wickets Runs Economy Deepti Sharma 1 5 10 2.5 Freya Kemp 1 4 22 5.5 Aaliyah Alleyne 1 4 27 6.75 Kirstie Gordon 1 3 16 4 Katherine Fraser 1 3 19 4.75

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Most Runs

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge set the T20 World Cup up-and-running after blasting a 62 ball century against Sri Lanka. West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle is hot on her footsteps after a match-winning knock of 90 from just 62 balls which saw them beat the defending champions in a thrilling run chase at Southampton.

Name Matches Average Runs Highest Score Danni Wyatt-Hodge 1 — 105 105* Shemaine Campbelle 1 — 90 90* Smriti Mandhana 1 68 68 68 Kathryn Bryce 1 60 60 60 Amy Jones 1 53 53 53

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