Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2026: Dates, Timings, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Australia is set to face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series from June 17. All the matches will start at 1:30 p.m. IST and will take place at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. The series follows Bangladesh's 2-1 victory in the ODI series. In the final match of the ODI series, Australia clinched a thrilling one-wicket win.

By sealing a 2-1 ODI series win, Bangladesh achieved a significant milestone, claiming their first-ever series victory against Australia in the format.

Australia narrowly avoided defeat in Dhaka after a remarkable century from Cooper Connolly kept their chase alive. The visitors seemed firmly in control as Connolly, scoring 149 from 134 deliveries, and Oliver Peake guided them towards the 275-run target. However, a sudden collapse late in the innings turned a comfortable pursuit into a tense finale.

Yet the contest took a dramatic turn when Peake departed with victory in sight. His dismissal sparked an unexpected collapse, leaving Australia scrambling for the remaining runs as wickets tumbled in quick succession.

The hosts sensed an unlikely victory, led by Shoriful Islam, who tore through the lower order. The left-arm seamer struck immediately after Peake's exit and continued his destructive spell by dismissing Ben Dwarshuis, ending with an outstanding haul of 6-48 after returning to the XI.

The rivalry will continue later this week when the teams face off in a three-match T20I series, with the opening fixture scheduled for Wednesday in Chattogram.

As per media reports, Australia's premium all-rounder Cameron Green has withdrawn from the T20I squad. The move is aimed at ensuring the all-rounder is fully prepared for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? India-Born Allrounder On Cusp Of Debut For Australia

Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Series: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 17 1st T20I 1:30 p.m. Chattogram June 19 2nd T20I 1:30 p.m. Chattogram June 21 3rd T20I 1:30 p.m. Chattogram

Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Series: Live Streaming

The Australia vs Bangladesh T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Series: Live Telecast

There will not be any television broadcast for the Australia vs Bangladesh T20I series in India

Australia vs Bangladesh T20I Series: Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy (VC), Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

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