'Want To Forgive Them': PM Modi's Message To Youth Who Abused Him, His Late Mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed for compassion towards the students who allegedly used abusive language against him during a protest at Jantar Mantar, saying they should be guided rather than punished.

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram, Modi said the incident had been witnessed across India and abroad and described the language used as extremely ugly. "I was abused, and even my late mother was abused. It was an extremely ugly display," Modi said.

The prime minister, however, said childhood is a time to learn from mistakes and urged society not to let anger dictate its response. "These are misguided children, and it is our responsibility to guide them," he said.

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Modi acknowledged that many people were upset over the incident but appealed for restraint.

"Punishing them, making them run from one court to another, or subjecting them to harassment and humiliation in society will not change their mindset. I want to forgive them. I hope society will also accept this sentiment of mine," he said.

Drawing an analogy, Modi said people do not break their teeth when they accidentally bite their tongue because "the teeth are ours and the tongue is ours too." "Similarly, these children are ours. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.

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The prime minister invited the students to move forward with the nation, urging them to learn from their mistakes and pursue their aspirations.

"Come, children. Let us move forward together for the nation. Let us learn something new, learn from our mistakes, and pursue our dreams," Modi said.

The remarks came days after videos from Jantar Mantar sparked widespread political reactions over the abusive slogans directed at the prime minister.

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