How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on June 12 with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Birmingham. The 10th edition of the marquee event will be played in England and Wales and will feature 12 teams for the first time. It will conclude on July 5.

The 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six teams each. Group 1 consists of Australia, India, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa while Group 2 comprises England, Ireland, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Scotland and West Indies.

The Aussies, who have won six of the last nine tournaments, will be eager to displace reigning champions New Zealand for a seventh title, but that is no longer a yawn-inducing formality. The Kiwis themselves are a formidable unit, and then there are India, who landed their maiden global title last year in the 50-over World Cup. England, strong as ever in home conditions, and South Africa, finalists in the last three ICC events, would be no pushovers either.

If you are someone wondering how to watch the T20 World Cup live, you have landed yourself at the right spot. The ICC has now confirmed the global broadcast and streaming plans for the event.

Hosted across England and Wales, the tournament starts on June 12 and ends with the final on July 5. For the first time, 12 teams will compete with each other to win the title. As part of its effort to maximise accessibility, the ICC has expanded coverage across 14 languages and partnered with multiple free-to-air platforms around the world.

Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live in India?

Indian fans can catch the action live on Star Sports and JioHotstar. JioStar will provide English coverage for the entire tournament with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentary reserved for Team India's matches, along with the opening clash, both semi-finals, and the final. To widen access, JioHotstar is also adding sign language for all India matches.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

For the fans in Australia, Prime Video has announced free coverage throughout the tournament, with no payment or subscription required. Pakistani fans can watch the matches live on PTV and Geo Super channels and digitally on Myco, Tamasha and Tapmad.

Dialog will showcase all matches on Dialog TV, ThePapare.com and the Dialog Play mobile app in Sri Lanka. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 coverage will also be extended on free-to-air television via TV Supreme, as well as on Sri Lanka Telecom-owned platform PEO TV. In Bangladesh, viewers can catch all the action on Rabbithole and ICC.tv.

In the MENA region, the tournament will be available on StarzPlay Cricket W via the StarzPlay app. All remaining territories will be covered live and free on the ICC's owned and operated streaming platform, ICC.tv.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch On TV And Online?

Region TV Details Live Streaming India Star Sports JioHotstar Pakistan PTV, Geo Super Myco, Tamasha and Tapmad United Kingdom, Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+ Sky Sports App USA and Canada Willow TV, Willow TV Canada Willow by Cricbuzz Australia - Prime Video New Zealand SKY Sport SKY Sport South Africa SuperSport SuperSport Bangladesh - Rabbithole, ICC.TV Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme ThePapare.com, Dialog Play Caribbean ESPN - Rest of World - ICC.TV

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Format, Teams, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming

(With PTI inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.