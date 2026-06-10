ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Format, Teams, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on June 12 in England and Wales, with 12 teams competing for the biggest prize in women's T20 cricket. The tournament marks a significant milestone for the women's game, featuring an expanded field, a record prize pool and matches across some of England's most iconic cricket venues.

Defending champions New Zealand will be aiming to retain the title they won in the UAE, while hosts England will look to capitalise on home conditions. India, meanwhile, arrive with renewed belief after their historic Women's ODI World Cup triumph and will be chasing a maiden Women's T20 World Cup crown.

Six-time champions Australia remain perennial contenders despite entering the tournament under a new leadership group, while South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will all fancy their chances of making a deep run. With 33 matches scheduled over 24 days, the 10th edition promises to be one of the most competitive Women's T20 World Cups yet.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dates And Host Venues

The tournament will run from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

England and Wales will host the competition across seven venues:

Lord's, London The Oval, London Edgbaston, Birmingham Old Trafford, Manchester Headingley, Leeds Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Bristol County Ground, Bristol

The final will be played at Lord's on July 5.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Format

For the first time in the tournament's history, the Women's T20 World Cup has expanded from 10 teams to 12 teams.

The teams have been divided into two groups of six. Each team will play the other five teams in its group once during the league stage.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the semi-finals.

A total of 33 matches will be played during the tournament.

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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands.

Group 2: England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland

Team India Fixtures At ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

India begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at Edgbaston before facing Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia.

Date Match Venue Time (IST) June 14 India vs Pakistan Edgbaston 7:00 PM June 17 India vs Netherlands Headingley 7:00 PM June 21 India vs South Africa Old Trafford 7:00 PM June 25 India vs Bangladesh Old Trafford 7:00 PM June 28 India vs Australia Lord's 7:00 PM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule (IST)

June 12

England vs Sri Lanka — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 11:00 PM

June 13

Bangladesh vs Netherlands — Old Trafford, Manchester — 3:00 PM

Australia vs South Africa — Old Trafford, Manchester — 7:00 PM

West Indies vs New Zealand — Hampshire Bowl, Southampton — 11:00 PM

June 14

Bangladesh vs Netherlands — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 3:00 PM

India vs Pakistan — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 7:00 PM

June 16

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — Hampshire Bowl, Southampton — 7:00 PM

England vs Ireland — Hampshire Bowl, Southampton — 11:00 PM

June 17

Australia vs Bangladesh — Headingley, Leeds — 3:00 PM

India vs Netherlands — Headingley, Leeds — 7:00 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan — Edgbaston, Birmingham — 11:00 PM

June 18

West Indies vs Scotland — Headingley, Leeds — 11:00 PM

June 19

New Zealand vs Ireland — Hampshire Bowl, Southampton — 11:00 PM

June 20

Australia vs Netherlands — Hampshire Bowl, Southampton — 3:00 PM

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — Hampshire Bowl, Southampton — 7:00 PM

England vs Scotland — Headingley, Leeds — 11:00 PM

June 21

West Indies vs Sri Lanka — Bristol County Ground, Bristol — 3:00 PM

South Africa vs India — Old Trafford, Manchester — 7:00 PM

June 23

New Zealand vs Scotland — Bristol County Ground, Bristol — 3:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Ireland — Bristol County Ground, Bristol — 7:00 PM

Australia vs Pakistan — Headingley, Leeds — 11:00 PM

June 24

England vs West Indies — Lord's, London — 11:00 PM

June 25

India vs Bangladesh — Old Trafford, Manchester — 7:00 PM

South Africa vs Netherlands — Bristol County Ground, Bristol — 11:00 PM

June 26

Sri Lanka vs Scotland — Old Trafford, Manchester — 11:00 PM

June 27

Pakistan vs Netherlands — Bristol County Ground, Bristol — 3:00 PM

West Indies vs Ireland — Bristol County Ground, Bristol — 7:00 PM

England vs New Zealand — The Oval, London — 11:00 PM

June 28

South Africa vs Bangladesh — Lord's, London — 3:00 PM

Australia vs India — Lord's, London — 7:00 PM

Knockouts

Semi-final 1 (June 30) — The Oval, London — 7:00 PM IST

Semi-final 2 (July 2) — The Oval, London — 11:00 PM IST

Final (July 5) — Lord's, London — 7:00 PM IST

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money

The ICC has announced a total prize pool of USD 8.76 million, representing a 10% increase from the previous edition.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Finishing Position Prize Money Champions USD 2.34 million Runners-up USD 1.17 million Losing Semi-finalists USD 675,000 each Group Stage Match Win USD 31,154 Participation Guarantee USD 247,500 per team

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Squads

GROUP 1:

AUSTRALIA: Sophie Molineux (C), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar

INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

NETHERLANDS: Babette de Leede (C), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

PAKISTAN: Fatima Sana (C), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

GROUP 2:

ENGLAND: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

IRELAND: Gaby Lewis (C), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

NEW ZEALAND: Melie Kerr (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

SCOTLAND: Kathryn Bryce (C), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul

SRI LANKA: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi.

WEST INDIES: Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast In India

All matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India

Fans can watch every match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

JioStar will provide commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada for India's matches, the tournament opener, both semi-finals and the final. The platform will also offer a mobile-first vertical feed and sign-language commentary for India's matches.

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