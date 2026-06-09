From Ian Botham To Ben Stokes: England Cricket Stars Who Courted Controversy Off The Field

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has once again found itself dealing with questions over player conduct. Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson came under investigation over a nightclub incident. In a statement, the ECB said that it was looking into a possible breach of team protocols following England's first Test win over New Zealand at Lord's and the case has been referred to the Cricket Regulator.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the incident also involved players from Saracens Rugby Club, and began after a disagreement between Atkinson and an unnamed academy player. Both Stokes and Atkinson are likely to miss the second Test, which begins at The Oval from June 17, with the England captain's job on the line. The latest episode has brought back memories of several high-profile off-field controversies involving England cricket's biggest names over the years.

Ian Botham's 1986 Suspension

One of England cricket's biggest controversies came in 1986 when legendary all-rounder Ian Botham was suspended after admitting that he had smoked cannabis. The ECB handed Botham a 63-day suspension. Botham returned for the final Test against New Zealand at The Oval in the same year. In the very first ball, he took a wicket and surpassed Dennis Lillee's world Test record tally of 355 Test wickets.

Andrew Flintoff And The ‘Fredalo' Incident

During the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean, Andrew Flintoff was involved in what became known as the “Fredalo” incident.

Following an eight-hour drinking spree with team-mates in St Lucia after England lost their opening match, Flintoff had to be helped by staff at a five-star hotel when he fell into the waters of the Caribbean Sea. Later, he was stripped of the vice-captaincy and banned for one match.

"It was a real low point. I had this press conference and walked across the hotel reception, and the England fans, who were only months previously cheering my name and high-fiving me, were shaking their heads. I couldn't make eye contact with them and I thought 'this isn't good',” Flintoff said on Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Andrew Flintoff in 2014.

Ben Stokes' 2017 Bristol Nightclub Incident

In September 2017, Stokes was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol. Following the altercation, he was handed an eight-match ban. Stokes was stripped of the vice-captaincy and missed England's Ashes tour of Australia. He was later found not guilty of the charge of public fight following a trial at Bristol Crown Court in August 2018, reported AFP.

Harry Brook's New Zealand Nightclub Incident

Harry Brook was involved in a nightclub controversy during England's tour of New Zealand in 2025. Brook was fined about 30,000 pounds ($40,300) at the time and given a final warning for his future conduct. He was not stripped of the white-ball captaincy, reported AP.

In a statement, Brook said, "I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team. Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously, and I am deeply sorry for letting down my teammates, coaches and supporters."

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