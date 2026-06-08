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India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026: Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, Squads And More

Fans will look forward to seeing the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, donning the Indian jersey in action against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

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India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026: Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, Squads And More
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be part of the India A Squad led by Tilak Verma
Photo Source: BCCI

All eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when India A, led by Tilak Varma, kick off their seven-match ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. The matches will be played from June 9 to June 21 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. 

The competition follows a double round-robin structure, with each team playing the other two twice in the league stage. After six group matches, the top two teams qualify for the final on June 21. 

It won't be wrong to say that the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fever is real. After his name was announced in the squad, broadcasters reevaluated their strategy. The series originally had no broadcasting channel on board. After the BCCI announcement, Sony Sports agreed to show the matches live, reported the Indian Express. 

India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026: Full Schedule

DateMatchVenueStart Time in AM (IST)
June 9, TuesdaySri Lanka A vs India ADambulla10:00
June 11, ThursdayAfghanistan A vs India ADambulla10:00
June 13, SaturdaySri Lanka A vs Afghanistan ADambulla10:00
June 15, MondaySri Lanka A vs India ADambulla10:00
June 17, WednesdayAfghanistan A vs India ADambulla10:00
June 19, FridaySri Lanka A vs Afghanistan ADambulla10:00
June 21, SundayFinal: TBD vs TBDDambulla10:00

India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026: TV Telecast

The India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026 series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV. 

India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026: Live Streaming

The India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026 series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Break Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After Maiden T20I Call-Up

India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka  2026: Squads

India A Squad

Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

Afghanistan A Squad

Imran Mir (Captain), Noor Rahman (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Ishaq (Wicketkeeper), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Sri Lanka A Squad

Niroshan Dickwella (Vice Captain and WK), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Sahan Arachchige (Captain), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Dulaj Samuditha, Vishen Halambage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh, Kugadas Mathulan

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth: Inside Teen Sensation's IPL Earnings, Assets As He Gets India Call-Up

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