India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming: How To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Action Live On TV And Online?

The stakes will be high when India A, led by Tilak Varma, meets Sri Lanka A in the 1st ODI of the Talent TV Cup tri-series on Tuesday, June 9. The reason? 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh off winning the IPL 2026 Orange Cap with Rajasthan Royals, is opening the batting for India A.

The 15-year-old is edging closer to a potential senior national team debut during India's tour of Ireland later this month.

Sooryavanshi has made his way to the world-dominating Indian T20I side, which has won the last two T20 World Cups. His addition makes the three-time winners stronger.

Before he embarks on the tours of Ireland and England with the national team, it will be interesting to see how adept Sooryavanshi is in changing gears when it comes to moving from demolishing world-class bowlers in the IPL to batting on spin-friendly wickets in the longer white-ball format in the island nation. Sooryavanshi was seen defending a few balls in the nets sessions, but nevertheless, it is the promise of his explosive game that has the potential to draw in crowds.

Alongside Sooryavanshi, the squad features IPL 2026 winners Nishant Sindhu and Arshad Khan along with familiar names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anshul Kamboj and Ayush Badoni.

Sahan Arachchige will lead the Sri Lanka A side which has experienced names like Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama. The team will look to use home conditions and familiar pitches to their advantage in the series. In their last five outings, Sri Lanka A has had an upper hand. They are leading 2-1 whereas the other two games saw no results.

Seven ODIs will be played in the tri-series with Afghanistan being the third team. Each of the three teams will play against the two opponents twice with the top two teams advancing to the final.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth: Inside Teen Sensation's IPL Earnings, Assets As He Gets India Call-Up

India A vs Sri Lanka A Date And Time

The first ODI match between India A vs Sri Lanka A will take place on June 9. It will start at 10 a.m. IST.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Venue

The first ODI of the Tri Nation A Series in Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update

India A won the toss and opted to bat.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Telecast

The India A Tri Series in Sri Lanka 2026 series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming

The India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri Series 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Garuka Sanketh.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri Series 1st ODI: Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj.

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella (VC and WK), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Sahan Arachchige (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Dulaj Samuditha, Vishen Halambage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh, Kugadas Mathulan.

(With PTI inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.