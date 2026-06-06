Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth: Inside Teen Sensation's IPL Earnings, Assets As He Gets India Call-Up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise in Indian cricket has taken another major step forward. The teenage batting sensation has earned a maiden call-up to the Indian squad for the series in Ireland and England in June and July, and the Asian Games in September.

The Bihar-born cricketer has been one of the most talked-about young names. Sooryavanshi, who represented the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, had an extraordinary campaign, becoming the youngest player to win the Orange Cap as well as winning the IPLMVP Award.

Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.31. He also broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season with 72 maximums. Gayle has smashed 59 sixes in a single edition.

Sooryavanshi's explosive batting has not only opened doors at the international level but has also significantly increased interest in his earnings and net worth.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Net Worth

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's estimated net worth is Rs 10 crore, reported NDTV Sports. The figure includes his cricket earnings, IPL contract, assets and brand deals.

Here's a look at his reported earnings and assets:

IPL Earnings

Rajasthan Royals signed him at Rs 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The contract was carried into 2026.

Along with the base price tag, Sooryavanshi has also earned Rs 7.5 lakh per appearance as match fees in the IPL. The 15-year-old has played 22 matches so far in his career, meaning the match fees would equate to around Rs 1.65 crore, reported NDTV Sports.

House And Other Assets

According to Housivity.com, Sooryavanshi is a proud owner of an apartment in Mumbai, which is worth between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore.

His ancestral home in Bihar's Samastipur district is reportedly worth Rs 40 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

His garage includes a Mercedes-Benz gifted by the Rajasthan Royals owner last year. He also won the Tata Curvv EV as the Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 2025.

Brand Value And Endorsements

Sooryavanshi's endorsement fees have nearly doubled after a superhit IPL 2026 season. He charges between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per deal.

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