Why An Indian-Origin Engineer Left A Rs 2.89 Crore Meta Job To Build An AI Startup

An Indian-origin software engineer has left his lucrative career at Meta to pursue entrepreneurship, announcing the launch of his artificial intelligence startup after months of working in stealth mode.

Prakshal Jain, along with co-founder Alex Morris, revealed that they have spent the past seven months building Mitosis Labs, a company focused on reimagining how people interact with AI-powered technology.

From Meta to Entrepreneurship

In a now-deleted post on X, Jain shared the announcement saying he decided to step away from his $300,000 (around Rs 2.89 crore) annual salary at Meta to work on a bigger vision for AI. According to his LinkedIn profile, he spent nearly 3.5 years at the company, most recently serving on the Comet Frameworks Team.

Before leaving Meta, Jain worked as a frontend engineer developing web and XR experiences. His contributions included helping launch Facebook and Instagram on Meta Quest in 2024, while also working on applications related to Meta AI.

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Why He Chose to Leave Meta

Explaining his decision, Jain said he gradually realised that AI assistants had become his primary way of interacting with technology. Instead of opening websites or mobile apps, he increasingly relied on AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude Code to complete everyday tasks.

This shift led him to believe that future digital experiences would require fewer traditional interfaces. According to Jain, the concept behind Mitosis Labs is built on the idea that intelligent AI agents can reduce the need for complex apps, dashboards and repetitive digital workflows.

Vision Behind Mitosis Labs

As part of his experimentation, Jain said he created a personal AI agent trained on his own digital data. He claimed the system reduced his iPhone screen time by 78% within three weeks, reinforcing his belief that AI can simplify daily digital interactions.

Jain also stressed that user privacy and data ownership must remain central as AI becomes more capable. He believes many companies are yet to unlock AI's full potential because they focus primarily on interface design instead of building stronger intelligence layers.

Mitosis Labs has already developed three products — Mitosis Cortex, Yappy, and UFA & Wikipedia. Jain said the startup is now preparing to showcase its work publicly after spending the last seven months developing its technology.

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