TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Today: Check Direct Link To Access Counselling Result

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 Phase 2 seat allotment result today, July 22, 2026. Candidates who participated in the second phase of counselling can check their provisional seat allocation status through the official TG EAPCET counselling portal tgeapcet.nic.in.

The provisional allocation order will mention the college and programme allotted to candidates based on merit, rank, reservation category, and web options submitted during counselling. Candidates receiving seats must complete the required online admission process within the given deadline to confirm their allotment.

TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to download the TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 seat allotment result will be made available here after the announcement -> Direct Link

How To Download TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the seat allotment result.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional allocation order.

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TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 Seat Confirmation and Fee Payment

Candidates allotted seats must complete online self-reporting and pay the applicable tuition fee within the specified period. Failure to complete the process may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

After fee payment through net banking, credit card, or debit card, candidates can download the seat allotment order and payment challan. They must select the “Accept My Joining” option to complete online self-reporting and download the Joining Report containing the admission number.

TG EAMCET 2026 Fee Instructions for Reservation Category Candidates

Candidates eligible for full fee reimbursement may not be required to pay tuition fees. Candidates eligible for partial reimbursement must pay the remaining amount mentioned in the allotment order, while others must pay the complete institutional tuition fee.

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Candidates should complete all admission formalities within the deadline and follow official updates from TGCHE regarding further counselling and college reporting.

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