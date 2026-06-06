Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Break Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After Maiden T20I Call-Up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise is nothing short of sensational. The 15-year-old boy-wonder is coming off a record-breaking breakout IPL season, which has “almost forced” the hand of India's chief selector to hand him a maiden India call-up.

Named in India's squads for the T20I tours of Ireland and England, as well as the 2026 Asian Games, Sooryavanshi is now poised to make his international debut and potentially rewrite another piece of cricketing history in the process.

To those following the recent IPL 2026 season, his selection does not come as a surprise. While addressing the media, chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that Sooryavanshi's numbers had become impossible to ignore.

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"His performances have almost forced us to pick him. I know his age and how early it is in his career, but this is two IPL seasons in a row. We know what he did at the Under-19 level and we've all seen the sort of talent he has... His performances made the decision for us," Agarkar said.

At IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi produced one of the most explosive campaigns in the tournament's history. Opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals, he amassed 776 runs in 16 matches to finish as the youngest Orange Cap winner. He averaged 48.50 and struck at an astonishing 237.30, the highest strike rate recorded by a batter scoring more than 500 runs in a single IPL season.

The records did not stop there. Sooryavanshi smashed 72 sixes during the campaign, surpassing Chris Gayle's record (59) for the most sixes in a single IPL season. He also became the first player to win the MVP and Emerging Player awards in the same year, underlining both his impact and consistency across the tournament.

Yet IPL 2026 was not a flash in the pan for the teenager. During his debut season in 2025, Sooryavanshi announced himself with a stunning 38-ball century that made him the youngest IPL centurion at just 14 years and 32 days.

His rise has not been limited to franchise cricket. Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi was the standout performer at the ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he played a central role in India's title-winning campaign. He finished as the tournament's leading performer with 439 runs and was named Player of the Tournament.

The highlight came in the final against England when Sooryavanshi blasted 175 off just 80 balls, setting a new record for the highest individual score in an Under-19 World Cup final. The innings also became the highest score by an Indian in the history of the tournament and set a record for most sixes (15) in a single Youth ODI innings.

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Those performances have accelerated his progression to the senior setup, but an even bigger milestone could soon follow.

The current record for India's youngest men's international debutant belongs to Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut against Pakistan on November 15, 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. If Sooryavanshi takes the field during the Ireland or England T20I series, he will break that long-standing mark and become the youngest male cricketer ever to represent India at the international level.

For a player who has spent the last two years rewriting age-related records, it would be a fitting start to the next chapter of his young career. Breaking into international cricket will present a different challenge, but Agarkar made it clear that the selectors are firmly backing the teenagaer. "There will be tougher challenges but he has shown great promise and temperament. We're all as hopeful as everyone is," he said.

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