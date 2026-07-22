Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

CSB Bank Shares Tumble 8% Despite 26% Surge In Q1 Profit

CSB Bank shares declined as much as 8.09% to Rs 340.09 apiece.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
CSB Bank Shares Tumble 8% Despite 26% Surge In Q1 Profit
Image: AI generated

Shares of CSB Bank dropped sharply during the trading session on Wednesday, July 22 after the lender declared earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. 

CSB Bank shares declined as much as 8.09% to Rs 340.09 apiece. The scrip was trading 6.03% by 1:05 pm, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.84%.

The fall in stock price comes despite the lender posting a net profit of Rs 150 crore in the quarter, a 26.5% jump from Rs 119 crore in the same quarter previous year. Net interest income rose 26.2% to Rs 479 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 379 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

CSB Bank Q1FY27 Results  

  • Interest Income at Rs. 1287 cr vs Rs. 1041 cr, up 23.7% YoY
  • NII at Rs. 479 cr vs Rs. 379 cr, up 26.2% YoY
  • PAT at Rs. 150 cr vs Rs. 119 cr, up 26.5% YoY
  • Operating Profit at Rs. 251 cr vs Rs. 220 cr, up 13.8% YoY
  • Provisions at Rs. 49 cr vs Rs. 61 cr, down -19.3% YoY
  • GNPA % at 1.8% vs 1.7%, deteriorates -9 bps YoY
  • NNPA % at 0.4% vs 0.4%, improves 1 bps YoY

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Eternal Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 260% But Misses Estimates; Food Delivery Revenue Up 37%

Eternal Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 260% But Misses Estimates; Food Delivery Revenue Up 37%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com