CSB Bank Shares Tumble 8% Despite 26% Surge In Q1 Profit

Shares of CSB Bank dropped sharply during the trading session on Wednesday, July 22 after the lender declared earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

CSB Bank shares declined as much as 8.09% to Rs 340.09 apiece. The scrip was trading 6.03% by 1:05 pm, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.84%.

The fall in stock price comes despite the lender posting a net profit of Rs 150 crore in the quarter, a 26.5% jump from Rs 119 crore in the same quarter previous year. Net interest income rose 26.2% to Rs 479 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 379 crore in the corresponding period last year.

CSB Bank Q1FY27 Results

Interest Income at Rs. 1287 cr vs Rs. 1041 cr, up 23.7% YoY

NII at Rs. 479 cr vs Rs. 379 cr, up 26.2% YoY

PAT at Rs. 150 cr vs Rs. 119 cr, up 26.5% YoY

Operating Profit at Rs. 251 cr vs Rs. 220 cr, up 13.8% YoY

Provisions at Rs. 49 cr vs Rs. 61 cr, down -19.3% YoY

GNPA % at 1.8% vs 1.7%, deteriorates -9 bps YoY

NNPA % at 0.4% vs 0.4%, improves 1 bps YoY

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